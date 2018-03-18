search on deccanchronicle.com
Ugadi wishes from Modi, says nation wants to break free of internal weaknesses

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 18, 2018, 2:00 am IST
Updated Mar 18, 2018, 2:00 am IST
As he spoke about the various Central schemes.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits a stall during the inauguration of Krishi Unnati Mela 2018 in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: With the elections approaching in Karnataka and also stepping up efforts to make inroads into southern India, where the BJP lost a key ally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a video conference to wish people on the occasion of Ugadi — New Year’s Day for the Hindus of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. 

Addressing a gathering at Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh, Mr Modi spoke about the government schemes, ranging from Swachchh Bharat to Mudra Yojana. 

 

On the other hand, BJP president Amit Shah also held a meeting of party’s core group leader from Andhra Pradesh and asked them to spread out in the state and highlight the Central schemes which have benefited the state. Andhra Pradesh ruling party, TDP, on Friday quit NDA over the Centre’s rejection to grant a special category status to the state.

Wishing the people on Ugadi, Mr Modi said, “No words can do justice to the valuable contribution of saints and seers to our nation. For centuries, they have served society with utmost diligence and selflessness.” 

As he spoke about the various Central schemes, he also mentioned that the “people of the nation want to see it free of internal weaknesses, not only those based on caste or religion but all those factors which weaken it.”

Tags: ugadi, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




