Smriti Irani asks Rahul to read on GST after he gets free from 'coronation drill'

ANI
Published Mar 18, 2018, 7:15 pm IST
Updated Mar 18, 2018, 7:15 pm IST
Cong is holding a 3-day plenary session in Delhi, wherein AICC members have gathered to ratify Gandhi's appointment as their chief.
Union Minister of Textiles and Information and Broadcasting Smriti Irani on Sunday lashed out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for terming Goods and Services Tax (GST) the second highest in the world and one of the most complex taxes. (Photo: File/ANI)
 Union Minister of Textiles and Information and Broadcasting Smriti Irani on Sunday lashed out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for terming Goods and Services Tax (GST) the second highest in the world and one of the most complex taxes. (Photo: File/ANI)

New Delhi: Union Minister of Textiles and Information and Broadcasting Smriti Irani on Sunday lashed out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for terming Goods and Services Tax (GST) the second highest in the world and one of the most complex taxes.

Tweeting the link of an article, the Union minister asked the Congress chief to read it when he gets "free from the world's longest coronation exercise".

 

Congress is holding a three-day plenary session in New Delhi, wherein All India Congress Committee members and workers have gathered to ratify Gandhi's appointment as their chief and select members for party's working committee.

Earlier, Gandhi had attached a Mint article and tweeted, "Modiji, the terror of Gabbar Singh Tax is now globally acclaimed. The World Bank says it's the 2nd HIGHEST in the WORLD and one of the MOST complex."

According to the article citing a World Bank report, the GST implemented from July 1, in 2017, is one of the most complex with the second highest tax rate in the world among a sample of 115 countries which have a similar indirect tax system.

Rubbishing the report, Irani cited the other article and said, "Aadarniya @RahulGandhiji, if you are free from the world's longest coronation exercise, I request you to read this article and enlighten yourself."

She also said Gandhi's hatred for India was astonishing as he rubbished the World Bank report that hailed India's rise in Ease of Doing Business ranking. "Now selectively quotes WB report to berate India's progress," she said.

