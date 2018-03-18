'Routine' to get cut for projects, minister aware, says T'gana official; quits later

However, the municipal chairperson did not name the minister she mentioned. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Hyderabad: In an embarrassing incident, a municipal council chairperson in Telangana told media in a press conference that it is a routine for officials to "get a cut" from contractors for taking up projects. She also alleged that "the minister" is aware of whatever is going on, an NDTV report said.

Hours later, she resigned citing presonal reasons.

In a video of the press conference, Sircilla councillor Samala Pavani was heard saying, "We go and break coconuts, inaugurate, should we not get a cut? What else is there for us in it?"

"Taking 1-3 per cent cut on every contract is a routine matter and is common across Telangana," Pavani was quoted as saying by NDTV. She added that it happens in all the wards of the state stating that contractors and officers should not politicise the issue.

"If they pay up the commission responsibly, there won't be a problem. So many projects worth crores of rupees have been taken up in Sircilla. Why make people unhappy?" Pavani said.

KT Rama Rao, son of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is the minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development in the state.

He also a member of legislative assembly from Sircilla.