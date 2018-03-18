Kerala CPM leader facing threat to life from RSS activist: police circular

The leaked police circular said that the plan to target Jayarajan has been done with the 'knowledge of the RSS leadership'. (Photo: File)

Kannur: A Kerala Police internal communication has stated that CPM Kannur District Secretary P Jayarajan is facing threat to life from a local RSS worker Pranoob Babu who is wanted in murder of CPM worker Valankichal Mohan.

The leaked police circular also said that the plan to target Jayarajan has been done with the "knowledge of the RSS leadership," according to a NDTV report.

Jayarajan himself is an accused in the murder of a RSS member Manoj, who was hacked to death in September 2014.

Pranoob Babu is reportedly seeking revenge for Manoj's murder.

Incidents of political violence in Kerala have grabbed headlines across the country in recent months with both left and the right-wing outfits accusing each other of increased hostilities.

The RSS have always raised the issue of the "CPI(M)-sponsored terror" in Kerala and sought the state government's dismissal.

According to police estimates, over 100 people have lost their lives since 1991 in Kannur, of which 42 are from CPM and 41 from BJP.