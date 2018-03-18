search on deccanchronicle.com
India issues 12th note verbale to Pak on diplomats harassment

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 18, 2018, 1:51 am IST
Updated Mar 18, 2018, 1:51 am IST
Sources said that Saturday's note verbale was the 12th note verbale issued by India on the harassment of Indian diplomats in Islamabad.
India has asked Pakistani authorities to probe these latest incidents.  (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 India has asked Pakistani authorities to probe these latest incidents.  (Photo: PTI/Representational)

New Delhi: India has issued yet another note verbale to Pakistan after an incident on Saturday when Indian diplomats shopping in the “blue area” of Islamabad were followed “aggressively” by two men who hurled abuses at them.

This was confirmed by Indian government sources who said there was another incident of harassment on Thursday when an Indian diplomat and his family — who were on their way to a restaurant in Islamabad — were aggressively followed by two men.

 

Sources said that Saturday’s note verbale was the 12th note verbale issued by India on the harassment of Indian diplomats in Islamabad.

India has asked Pakistani authorities to probe these latest incidents. 

There are also some reports from Pakistan that Pakistani High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood who was recalled by Islamabad for consultations recently may not return soon to India, thereby signalling a worsening of the diplomatic row. 

Pakistan is also alleging harassment of its diplomats in New Delhi. All this comes as the Pakistan High Commission is gearing up to celebrate the Pakistan national day on March 23.

On Saturday evening, Indian government sources said, “Another note verbale was sent on Saturday by our High Commission in Islamabad to the ministry of foreign affairs of Pakistan protesting against the intimidation and harassment of Indian High Commission officials. This was the 12th Note Verbale this year on the subject.”

Sources added, “Two incidents were highlighted: On March 17, Harassment of some of our officials who had gone for shopping to the Blue Area in Islamabad. Two people aggressively followed them and hurled abuses. On March 15, another officer and his family was aggressively followed by two men on motorbike when he was going to a restaurant. We have asked the Pakistan Government to investigate these incidents.”

