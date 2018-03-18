search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Rohit Sharma’s men, meanwhile, will be eager to prove a point, as they eye triumph without the likes of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo: AP) LIVE| 2018 Nidahas Trophy final, Ind vs Ban: Chahal takes 3 wickets, India on top
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Army unhappy with 7.62 mm assault rifle's quality, OFB says ready for production

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published Mar 18, 2018, 7:52 pm IST
Updated Mar 18, 2018, 7:52 pm IST
The Army pointed out that the assault rifle failed trials while deliberating that no one can meet its requirement in future.
The Army's concerns came after the OFB sounded its preparedness to start the assault rifles' production which is likely at Rifle Factory Ishapore in North 24 Parganas. (Photo: File/PTI)
 The Army's concerns came after the OFB sounded its preparedness to start the assault rifles' production which is likely at Rifle Factory Ishapore in North 24 Parganas. (Photo: File/PTI)

Kolkata: Close on the heels of the Modi government's clearance to procure around 7.40 lakhs assault rifles of 7.62 mm calibre which will replace the 5.56 mm calibre INSAS for the Indian Army, the Army has raised serious questions on the quality of the weapon being developed by the Kolkata headquartered state defence manufacturer Ordnance Factory Board (OFB).

Vowing not to compromise with the qualitative requirements (QR) for its weapons, the Army also pointed out that the assault rifle failed trials while deliberating that no one can meet its requirement in future.

 

The Army's concerns came after the OFB sounded its preparedness to start the assault rifles' production which is likely at Rifle Factory Ishapore in North 24 Parganas with the defence ministry assuming that it would take around three years to place the first order for procurement.

According to a Standing Committee on Defence report submitted to both the Houses of the parliament on March 13, defence production secretary Ajay Kumar told the parliamentary panel on the assault rifles, "Sir, I would like to tell that now in S.C. 7.6 mm best technology, 7.5 lakh assault rifles have been approved which will be made in the country. Whatever is the requirement of the Army, in that work of making about 7.5 lakh assault rifles will be done in the country. The OFB and Industries will build it together.”

On the status and time frame for the assault rifles' production he told the parliamentary panel, "In S.D.A.C. approval, it has been stated that the first order will be given in 2020-21."

Replying to the question of the assault rifles' order and production OFB Chairman Sunil Kumar Chourasia, who is also the Director General Ordnance Factories, told the panel, "I am ready for production. (Assault rifle is being developed in-house by this R&D in Rifle Factory, Ishapore. PMT has formed in it, in which Army is the representative of user quality, all are working together on this)."

The Army however explained why orders were yet to be placed even after the weapon was finalised. Its director general (Weapons & Equipment) Lieutenant General Sanjiv Verma told the panel, "Sir, this problem has been known for long years. The assault rifle or the carbine, which this Service is wanted, we have not been able to get. I just explain that. For the past few years, whatever trials have gone for the assault rifles and carbines, we were not satisfied with them. So, we have not been able to get the weapons...."

Lt Gen Verma elaborated, "Recently, in the Defence Acquisition Council, a very deliberate decision at the highest level has been taken on how to proceed with the eight lakh plus rifles and carbines which we wanted. In that, we have gone for certain quantity for the fast track procedure from import. But for the balance, that is, seven lakh plus, out of that, the Ordnance Factory Board is also going to participate. But, yes, Sir, like what you are pointing out, nobody is in a position to meet our requirement tomorrow. Sir, it is not up to my requirement. How can I give order?"

When the panel wanted to know about the QR and Ordnance Factories waiting for orders, Lt Gen Verma informed it that the Army has tried but the assault rifles failed in trials.

He said, "Sir, QRs have been given to them. It was tried and tested a number of times. But, unfortunately, it did not meet our QR. Sir, your point is very valid. For a rifle, I cannot have a diluted QR to be used on the frontline. So, what we are doing is that we are importing a certain quantity and for the rest, the work is in progress. Various prototypes of weapons have come to us for trials and they are being tested. It is not that we have not tested them."

Describing the QR as 'very stringent', defence secretary Sanjay Mitra later assured the panel that the OFB would acquire technology to 'make it up to the standards of Army's satisfaction.'

Tags: indian defence procurement, assault rifles, ordnance factory board, defence acquisition council
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

When Radhika Apte slapped a famous South actor on the first day of her film shoot

Radhika Apte is currently working on a film with Dev Patel.
 

What the duck! Giant yellow duck goes missing off Australia

The duck, owned by Cockburn Masters Swimming Club, was last seen at Perth’s Coogee Beach. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Cabbie drives on highway with wife sitting in trunk holding a table

The police fined the taxi driver and cut two points on his license (Photo: YouTube)
 

Gudi Padwa 2018: Significance, traditions and celebrations for Maharashtrians

Maharashtrian artists during a programme to celebrate Marathi new year festival Gudi Padwa in Varanasi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Abayas left in locker: Saudi women find empowerment in ‘right to exercise’

Relying on word-of-mouth publicity in a country where exercising in public is culturally deemed unbecoming for women, Halah Alhamrani is working to empower a generation with little to no exposure to sports. (Photo: AFP)
 

Navratri 2018: Wishes and messages to send loved ones

Indian Hindu devotees offer prayers for the Navratri Festival at the Mata Longa Wali Devi temple in Amritsar on September 21, 2017. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Smriti Irani asks Rahul to read on GST after he gets free from 'coronation drill'

Union Minister of Textiles and Information and Broadcasting Smriti Irani on Sunday lashed out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for terming Goods and Services Tax (GST) the second highest in the world and one of the most complex taxes. (Photo: File/ANI)

Kadaknath chicken breed: Bone of contention between MP, Chhattisgarh

'Kadaknath' is known for its high iron content and much lower cholesterol than other breeds, and sells at a much higher price than other varieties, say experts. (Photo: Facebook | Kadaknath Chicken)

Let bygones be bygones: Maldivian envoy to India after minister's J&K remark

Indian Ocean archipelago's High Commissioner to India Ahmed Mohamed said, that while there has been a steady stream of high-level visits from the island nation to India, the same was not reciprocated -- an issue which many in Male feel is one of the factors for ties going south. (Photo: Twitter/@ahmedMDV)

Unlike BJP, Cong to never have ‘murder accused’ as party chief: Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi said, 'The PM diverts our attention and jumps from one event to another from Gabbar Singh tax to yoga in Parliament and never talks about the issues.' (Photo: ANI)

Lok Sabha passes amendment insulating parties from foreign funding scrutiny

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday adopted the annual Budget for 2018-19 by passing the Appropriation Bill, which authorises government departments to spend money from the Consolidated Fund of India, and Finance Bill, which contains taxation proposals. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham