3 AIIMS doctors killed, 4 others injured in accident on Yamuna Expressway

PTI
Published Mar 18, 2018, 12:14 pm IST
Updated Mar 18, 2018, 12:14 pm IST
The seven doctors were travelling to Agra from Delhi in an SUV which rammed into a canter around 2.30 am.
The speeding SUV rammed the canter and partially entered into it. (Photo: ANI)
Mathura: Three AIIMS doctors, two of them women, died early on Sunday and four others of the same institute were injured in an accident on the Yamuna Expressway, police said.

The seven doctors were travelling to Agra from Delhi in an SUV which rammed into a canter around 2.30 am, they said.

 

While three doctors died on the spot, the four others were rushed to a private hospital. They were then referred to the AIIMS trauma centre, SP (Rural) Aditya Kumar Shukla said.

The speeding SUV rammed the canter and partially entered into it, he said, adding three of them succumbed to injuries on the accident spot, while four injured doctors were rushed to a nearby private hospital for first aid.

The deceased have been identified as Dr Yashprit, Dr Hembala, and Dr Harshad .

According to Shukla, Dr Jitendra, Dr Mahesh, Dr Abhinav and Dr Catherine were later rushed to the AIIMS.

The SP said immediate help was provided as the information reached the police through dial 100.

The canter driver abandoned his vehicle and fled, the police officer said.

