200 farmers in Maharashtra ‘reclaim’ Nirav Modi’s land

Mumbai: The farmers in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra have taken over 125 acres of land belonging to fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, which was seized by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the multi-billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam.

They have started cultivating the land, according to reports in the local media. The farmers alleged that Modi had acquired their lands at less than the prevailing rate.

A group of more than 200 farmers arrived in bullock carts at the tract of land at Khandala in Karjat tehsil and ploughed a part of it using a tractor as a symbolic gesture of reclaiming their possession. They said that they would start cultivation on the full 125 acres of the acquired land soon.

The protest on Saturday was meant to show that farmers had reclaimed their land, which had been acquired by Modi’s Firestar company some years ago.