Naidu asks police to uphold dignity of uniform

Kakinada: Former CM and Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday asked police to uphold the dignity of their uniform, rather than being mere slaves of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy or other ruling YSRC leaders.

Naidu visited a private hospital at Anaparthi and enquired about the condition of “Chandra Dandu’’ president Prakash Naidu who, along with others, had been allegedly beaten up by police at a public meeting of Telugu Desam on Friday night.

He later told media that police had brutally kicked Prakash Naidu in the chest, leading to severe pain. Though Prakash Naidu is better, he remains under observation.

The former chief minister said such incidents should not deter Telugu Desam and general public from opposing the government that is acting in an unconstitutional manner.

“Police are a force in uniform. They should not attack the public or disrupt the meetings of opposition,” he underlined.

Chandrababu Naidu compared his seven kilometres march to Anaparthi from Balabhadrapuram on Friday with Mahatma Gandhi’s Dandi March. “If the police act undemocratically, we will launch a non-cooperation movement,” he warned.

Telugu Desam state vice-president and former Anaparthi MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy, Peddapuram MLA Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, Telugu Desam East Godavari district president K.S. Jawahar were among those present.