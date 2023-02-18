  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 18 Feb 2023 IAF plane carrying 1 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

IAF plane carrying 12 cheetahs from South Africa arrives in Gwalior

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 18, 2023, 11:00 am IST
Updated Feb 18, 2023, 11:00 am IST
Crates with cheetahs before being loaded into an IAF aircraft for their translocation from South Africa to India, at an airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (PTI Photo
 Crates with cheetahs before being loaded into an IAF aircraft for their translocation from South Africa to India, at an airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (PTI Photo

Bhopal: Twelve cheetahs from South Africa were flown into Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday morning, from where they will be taken to the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Sheopur district for release into quarantine enclosures.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) plane carrying the felines landed at the Gwalior air base around 10 am.

These cheetahs - seven males and five females - comprise the second set of big cats coming to the KNP, the first set of eight from Namibia having been released on September 17 last year at a function by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

From Gwalior, they will be flown to the KNP around 12 noon in an IAF helicopter. They will be put into quarantine bomas (enclosures) after half an hour (12.30 pm), an expert had said.

These animals will be released into the KNP by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union minister Bhupender Yadav.

The intercontinental translocation of these fastest land animals - first from Namibia and now from South Africa - is part of the Indian government's ambitious cheetah reintroduction programme.

...
Tags: kuno national park, cheetahs, south african cheetahs
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh


Latest From Nation

Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray at a press conference at his residence 'Matoshree', in Mumbai, Friday (PTI)

Uddhav calls party leaders' meet after EC recognises Shinde faction as real Shiv Sena

Lord Rami Ranger, a prominent member of the House of Lords of the UK Parliament said the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi is

'Unfortunate, ill-timed and ill-informed': Lord Rami Ranger slams Modi documentary

Around 200 persons suffered breathing problems following a leak of chlorine gas from a cylinder of the water treatment plant at the Mission Bhagiratha project site late (Representational Image: Twitter)

200 people suffocate after leak of chlorine in Jangaon; 50 hospitalised

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

India has shown world the real meaning of 'anti-fragile': PM Modi



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

What to Watch for week ending February 21

‘The Night Manager’ has been one of the best shows in recent times. It is a recipient of multiple awards as well. (Image credit: Hotstar)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Development of adivasis is personal for me, says PM Modi

PM Modi speaks at

Air India has placed orders for 840 planes, including option to buy 370 aircraft

In this file photo a new Air India Boeing 787-8 series Dreamliner aircraft during the opening day of India Aviation 2012 at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad. (Noah SEELAM / AFP file image)

India, Egypt call upon countries to root out all forms of terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during his ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. (Representational image: PTI)

I-T dept survey on BBC India continues for second day

Media personnel outside the BBC office amid a survey operation conducted by Income Tax Department officials as part of a tax evasion investigation, at KG Marg in New Delhi, Tuesday (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary

Cabinet approves plan to set up 2 lakh PACS in next 5 years

(Representational image: PTI file)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->