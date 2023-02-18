  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 18 Feb 2023 AP spending Rs. 1,05 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AP spending Rs. 1,05,886.61crore on house constructions: CM Jagan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 18, 2023, 12:19 am IST
Updated Feb 18, 2023, 1:28 am IST
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo By Arrangement)
 Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo By Arrangement)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked officials to complete the construction of a majority of houses under the Navaratnalu Pedalandiriki Illu scheme by the Telugu New Year, Ugadi.

The chief minister said the government was spending a whopping Rs. 1,05, 886.61crore on house constructions in all the 26 districts. Officials must ensure high quality in the construction of houses in Jagananna Colonies by making use of the 36 labs established across the state for testing the quality of cement, steel and bricks, he said at a review meeting on Housing he held here on Friday.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “Owning a house is the dream of the poor. Construction of quality houses is a must. This would keep the poor happy. Basic facilities and infrastructure like water, electricity and drainage must be ensured in the completed layouts in these colonies on a priority basis.”

Village and ward secretariats should play a crucial role in their maintenance, he stressed.

When the officials told him that construction of houses for 30,000 people has been delayed due to court cases across districts, the CM asked the officials to take immediate steps for alternative land acquisition and the distribute house sites to them.

Officials informed him that they have already selected alternative lands for two lay-outs in Prakasam and Anantapur districts because of the pending court cases.

The CM also took stock of the construction of TIDCO houses and said the government spent `8,734crore on their construction and providing basic infrastructure since 2019, while the expenditure was only ` 8015crore in the 5-year term of the Telugu Desam.

He said TIDCO beneficiaries availed an additional Rs. 10,339crore benefit as the government had also given them 300 square feet houses free of cost after waiving their contributions.

The government has also provided a subsidy worth Rs. 482 crore in the contributory payment by  beneficiaries for the houses being built in 365 and 430 square feet areas. The government has spent another Rs. 1200 crore by waiving the registration charges, he said, adding that the total expenditure on TIDCO houses so far reached Rs. 20,745 crore.

The Chief Minister said the government is spending a total of Rs. 1,05, 886.61crore on construction of houses for the poor. This included the expenditure of Rs. 32,909 crore spent on basic infrastructure like water, drainage and electricity as also Rs. 3,117crore for initiating the works, Rs. 13,780crore for supplying free sand and equipment at low cost, Rs. 17,132.78 crore worth government land involving 28,554.64 acres distributed for the poor, Rs. 15,364.50crore spent on acquiring 25,374.66 acres of land for distribution of house sites, `12,405crore worth house sites distributed to the poor in Visakhapatnam and `11,200.62crore worth land of 13,425.14 acres distributed elsewhere.

On the whole, the government has so far distributed land of 71,811.49 acres worth `56,102.91crore to the poor and its total worth was `Rs. 56,102.91crore. The entire amount spent on construction of houses so far came to Rs. 1,05,886.61crore.

Housing minister Jogi Ramesh, municipal administration minister Audimulapu Suresh, AP state housing corporation chairman D Dorababu, TIDCO chairman J Prasanna Kumar, chief secretary Jawahar Reddy, special chief secretaries Sri Lakshmi (MA&UD) and Ajay Jain (housing), finance secretary KVV Satyanarayana, special secretary (housing) Mohammad Deewan, APSHC MD Lakshmi Shah, AP TIDCO MD Sridhar, mines and geology director VG Venkata Reddy, town planning director RJ Vidyullata and other officials attended the review meeting.

...
Tags: y.s. jagan mohan reddy, jagananna colonies, navaratnalu pedalandiriki illu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Related Stories

MSMEs in AP up from 37,956 to 60,800 under Jagan: MP
CM Jagan lays stone for Rs.8.8K cr JSW steel plant in Kadapa

Latest From Nation

As Muslims will be awake the whole night amid recitations of the Quran, arrangements are being put in place at Badshahi Ashoorkhana on High Court road. (DC)

Shab-e-Meraj on Saturday

The RTC is providing drinking water facility, announcements, tents and other basic facilities at all the bus stops. If devotees who want to go to the holy places in groups, they can contact the respective depot managers and the authorities will arrange buses accordingly. (Photo By Arrangement)

APSRTC plying 3800 special buses with ordinary fare for Maha Shivaratri

YSRC has demanded an apology from Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh, former minister, for using abusive language against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo By Arrangement)

YSRC leaders go all out against Naidu, Lokesh

The Kotappakonda Tirunallu is a state festival recognised by the AP government. Nearly 4-5 lakh people used to join the holy Maha Shivratri celebrations on the hilltop during Tirunallu, drawn from AP, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka etc. (DC Image)

All set for AP’s official Festival Mahashivaratri on hilltop Kotappakonda



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

What to Watch for week ending February 21

‘The Night Manager’ has been one of the best shows in recent times. It is a recipient of multiple awards as well. (Image credit: Hotstar)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Development of adivasis is personal for me, says PM Modi

PM Modi speaks at

Air India has placed orders for 840 planes, including option to buy 370 aircraft

In this file photo a new Air India Boeing 787-8 series Dreamliner aircraft during the opening day of India Aviation 2012 at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad. (Noah SEELAM / AFP file image)

India, Egypt call upon countries to root out all forms of terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during his ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. (Representational image: PTI)

I-T dept survey on BBC India continues for second day

Media personnel outside the BBC office amid a survey operation conducted by Income Tax Department officials as part of a tax evasion investigation, at KG Marg in New Delhi, Tuesday (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary

Cabinet approves plan to set up 2 lakh PACS in next 5 years

(Representational image: PTI file)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->