AP spending Rs. 1,05,886.61crore on house constructions: CM Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked officials to complete the construction of a majority of houses under the Navaratnalu Pedalandiriki Illu scheme by the Telugu New Year, Ugadi.

The chief minister said the government was spending a whopping Rs. 1,05, 886.61crore on house constructions in all the 26 districts. Officials must ensure high quality in the construction of houses in Jagananna Colonies by making use of the 36 labs established across the state for testing the quality of cement, steel and bricks, he said at a review meeting on Housing he held here on Friday.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “Owning a house is the dream of the poor. Construction of quality houses is a must. This would keep the poor happy. Basic facilities and infrastructure like water, electricity and drainage must be ensured in the completed layouts in these colonies on a priority basis.”

Village and ward secretariats should play a crucial role in their maintenance, he stressed.

When the officials told him that construction of houses for 30,000 people has been delayed due to court cases across districts, the CM asked the officials to take immediate steps for alternative land acquisition and the distribute house sites to them.

Officials informed him that they have already selected alternative lands for two lay-outs in Prakasam and Anantapur districts because of the pending court cases.

The CM also took stock of the construction of TIDCO houses and said the government spent `8,734crore on their construction and providing basic infrastructure since 2019, while the expenditure was only ` 8015crore in the 5-year term of the Telugu Desam.

He said TIDCO beneficiaries availed an additional Rs. 10,339crore benefit as the government had also given them 300 square feet houses free of cost after waiving their contributions.

The government has also provided a subsidy worth Rs. 482 crore in the contributory payment by beneficiaries for the houses being built in 365 and 430 square feet areas. The government has spent another Rs. 1200 crore by waiving the registration charges, he said, adding that the total expenditure on TIDCO houses so far reached Rs. 20,745 crore.

The Chief Minister said the government is spending a total of Rs. 1,05, 886.61crore on construction of houses for the poor. This included the expenditure of Rs. 32,909 crore spent on basic infrastructure like water, drainage and electricity as also Rs. 3,117crore for initiating the works, Rs. 13,780crore for supplying free sand and equipment at low cost, Rs. 17,132.78 crore worth government land involving 28,554.64 acres distributed for the poor, Rs. 15,364.50crore spent on acquiring 25,374.66 acres of land for distribution of house sites, `12,405crore worth house sites distributed to the poor in Visakhapatnam and `11,200.62crore worth land of 13,425.14 acres distributed elsewhere.

On the whole, the government has so far distributed land of 71,811.49 acres worth `56,102.91crore to the poor and its total worth was `Rs. 56,102.91crore. The entire amount spent on construction of houses so far came to Rs. 1,05,886.61crore.

Housing minister Jogi Ramesh, municipal administration minister Audimulapu Suresh, AP state housing corporation chairman D Dorababu, TIDCO chairman J Prasanna Kumar, chief secretary Jawahar Reddy, special chief secretaries Sri Lakshmi (MA&UD) and Ajay Jain (housing), finance secretary KVV Satyanarayana, special secretary (housing) Mohammad Deewan, APSHC MD Lakshmi Shah, AP TIDCO MD Sridhar, mines and geology director VG Venkata Reddy, town planning director RJ Vidyullata and other officials attended the review meeting.