Nation Current Affairs 18 Feb 2022 With Centre’s ...
Nation, Current Affairs

With Centre’s help, Andhra Pradesh giving top priority to roads: Jagan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 18, 2022, 8:15 am IST
Updated Feb 18, 2022, 8:15 am IST
Jagan requested Centre to provide a six-lane connectivity for Visakhapatnam Port from Bhogapuram via Rishikonda and Bheemili
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Vijayawada. (Photo: DC)
 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Vijayawada. (Photo: DC)

Vijayawada: Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated and laid foundations for a bunch of projects, apart from throwing open the Benz Circle Flyover-2 at Vijayawada on Thursday.

Laying foundations and inaugurating as many as 51 projects is a first of its kind event in the country.

 

Addressing a public meeting at the IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada on the occasion, the Jagan Mohan declared that state government is able to give top priority to roads projects through fast track land acquisitions and swift implementation of projects with cooperation from the union government.

Jagan Mohan Reddy requested six-lane connectivity for Visakhapatnam Port from Bhogapuram via Rishikonda and Bheemili, in addition to conversion into national highways state highways passing through Kadapa, Prakasam, Chittoor, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts. He pointed out that the length of state highways in the state has gone up from 4,193 km in 2014 to 8,163 km now, registering a growth of over 95 per cent.

 

The Chief Minister said it is a great day for AP that Nitin Gadkari is starting 51 projects, including laying foundation stones for 30 road projects running into a length of 735 km at estimated cost of Rs 10, 368 crore and inaugurating 21 projects of 645-km length involving an expenditure of Rs 11,191 crore.

The AP CM pointed out that the state had requested centre in August 2019 for the western bypass flyover 2 at Benz Circle. It had been immediately granted and is now being inaugurated. Even Kanaka Durgamma flyover had likewise been completed with the help of Nitin Gadkari after YSRC came to power, he underlined.

 

Jagan Mohan Reddy said AP has allocated Rs 10,600 crore for state highways, Rs 6,400 crore for two-lane roads connecting district headquarters with mandals, Rs 2,300 crore for repair and maintenance of roads and Rs 1,700 crore for completing pending works.

The AP Chief Minister and Union ministers Gadkari and G. Kishan Reddy took the first drive over the flyover.

The function was attended by MPs, state ministers, MLAs and officials, among others. Union minister of state for highways V.K. Singh joined the programme virtually.

...
Tags: jaganmohan reddy, nitin gadkari
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 18 February 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

A health worker checks swab samples collected for RTPCR test to detect COVID-19 at a government hospital in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

India reports 25,920 new COVID-19 cases, 492 deaths in last 24 hours

AP water resources authorities have been asking the Odisha and Chhattisgarh states to conduct a public hearing as nearly 1,000 hectares located in agency areas would be affected under the influence of Polavaram project once it gets executed due to the impounding of water. — DC Image/C. Narayana Rao

Polavaram: Centre agrees to keep ‘Stop Work’ order in abeyance for 2 yrs

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari with G Kishan Reddy and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in Vijayawada. (Photo: DC)

Centre to take up Rs 3,000 crore projects in Andhra Pradesh: Gadkari

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. (PTI file photo)

Former PM Manmohan Singh hits out at Modi for blaming Nehru for all ills



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

13 killed after falling into well at marriage function in UP's Kushinagar

The incident, in which at least 10 people were also injured, took place at Naurangiya Tola village when an iron grille, they were sitting on, broke. (ANI)

Govt asks states to review, amend additional COVID-19 restrictions

A BMC health worker collects swab sample of an outstation passenger for COVID-19 test, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Hijab row: Argument continues in HC; Udupi remains peaceful

Students arrive at a school that re-opened after Karnataka High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom, in Udupi, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Government trying for more flights to airlift Indians from Ukraine

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad Police book Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for his comments on Rahul Gandhi

Telangana Pradesh Mahila Congress President Sunitha Mogli Mudhiraj with party leaders, during a protest against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his remarks about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, near Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->