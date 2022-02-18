With Centre’s help, Andhra Pradesh giving top priority to roads: Jagan

Vijayawada: Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated and laid foundations for a bunch of projects, apart from throwing open the Benz Circle Flyover-2 at Vijayawada on Thursday.

Laying foundations and inaugurating as many as 51 projects is a first of its kind event in the country.

Addressing a public meeting at the IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada on the occasion, the Jagan Mohan declared that state government is able to give top priority to roads projects through fast track land acquisitions and swift implementation of projects with cooperation from the union government.

Jagan Mohan Reddy requested six-lane connectivity for Visakhapatnam Port from Bhogapuram via Rishikonda and Bheemili, in addition to conversion into national highways state highways passing through Kadapa, Prakasam, Chittoor, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts. He pointed out that the length of state highways in the state has gone up from 4,193 km in 2014 to 8,163 km now, registering a growth of over 95 per cent.

The Chief Minister said it is a great day for AP that Nitin Gadkari is starting 51 projects, including laying foundation stones for 30 road projects running into a length of 735 km at estimated cost of Rs 10, 368 crore and inaugurating 21 projects of 645-km length involving an expenditure of Rs 11,191 crore.

The AP CM pointed out that the state had requested centre in August 2019 for the western bypass flyover 2 at Benz Circle. It had been immediately granted and is now being inaugurated. Even Kanaka Durgamma flyover had likewise been completed with the help of Nitin Gadkari after YSRC came to power, he underlined.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said AP has allocated Rs 10,600 crore for state highways, Rs 6,400 crore for two-lane roads connecting district headquarters with mandals, Rs 2,300 crore for repair and maintenance of roads and Rs 1,700 crore for completing pending works.

The AP Chief Minister and Union ministers Gadkari and G. Kishan Reddy took the first drive over the flyover.

The function was attended by MPs, state ministers, MLAs and officials, among others. Union minister of state for highways V.K. Singh joined the programme virtually.