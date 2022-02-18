Transferred DGP Sawang to head state PSC

DGP Gautam Sawang who was abruptly transferred from the DGP post has immediately been appointed as chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission. (DC Photo)

VIJAYAWADA: DGP Gautam Sawang who was abruptly transferred from the DGP post has immediately been appointed as chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission.

The YSRC government consulted Sawang before taking the decision. He will hold the post for a term of five years.

Sawang‌ was transferred from the DGP post two days ago. He is succeeded by Kasireddy Rajendranath. Sawang, an IAS officer of the 1986 batch, took over as the DGP when the Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy government took charge in 2019.

There, reportedly, were strong reasons behind the abrupt transfer of Sawang. He is in service until July 31, 2023, but, to his advantage, he can continue at the head of the PSC for more years. While the Opposition was critical of Sawang over the past two-and-a-half years, the Chief Minister had ignored these.

The Opposition parties are seeking clarification from the government over the abrupt transfer. The decision on giving the top public service commission (PSC) post to him has surprised them.