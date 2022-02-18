Nation Current Affairs 18 Feb 2022 India reports 25,920 ...
India reports 25,920 new COVID-19 cases, 492 deaths in last 24 hours

ANI
Published Feb 18, 2022, 10:02 am IST
Updated Feb 18, 2022, 10:02 am IST
The Ministry said a total of 1,74,64,99,461 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far
A health worker checks swab samples collected for RTPCR test to detect COVID-19 at a government hospital in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)
 A health worker checks swab samples collected for RTPCR test to detect COVID-19 at a government hospital in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: India reported 25,920 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 4,837 lesser cases than yesterday, with a daily positivity rate of 2.07 per cent, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

With this, the active caseload in the country stands at 2,92,092.

 

As many as 66,254 patients recovered from the disease during this period taking the total recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,19,77,238.

The recovery rate in the country is 98.12 per cent.

Meanwhile, 492 patients lost their lives taking the death toll to 5,10,905.

Expanding the testing capacity further, as many as 12,54,893 COVID samples were tested during the past 24 hours while 75,68,51,787 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The weekly positivity rate stands at 2.76 per cent.

The Ministry said a total of 1,74,64,99,461 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far.

 

