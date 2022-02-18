CM Jagan inaugurates central kitchen, serves food to students

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy serves food after launching Akshayapatra foundation centralized Kitchen run by ISKCON at Atmakuru, near Managalagiri in Guntur District on Friday. (Photo:DC)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jagan inaugurated the state-of-the-art centralised kitchen, Akshaya Patra, set up by Iskcon at Atmakur in Mangalagiri mandal here on Friday.

Jagan performed bhoomi puja for construction of the Hare Krishna Gokula Kshetram being constructed by Iskcon at Kolanukonda in Tadepalli mandal of Guntur district at a cost of Rs 70 crore.

The CM, who had taken special interest in his favourite Goru Muddha (Mid-day meal scheme), walked along the lines and served food to schoolchildren, much to the delight of the viewers at the Akshayapatra centralized kitchen.

The 30-odd girl students of ZPHS, Atmakur, were in for a pleasant surprise as the CM walked up to the serving side of the tables and filled their plates with vegetable biryani and sweets.

Jagan has always taken special interest in promoting the mid-day meal programme and made it a point to check the menu details during his review meetings on the subject.

The organisers had a major spread of menu for the special occasion with three sweets -- halwa, kova and kala jamun-- and two starters, namely gobi manchurian and masala vada. The main course had a traditional flavor spiced up to match the occasion with vegetable biryani, kaju tomato curry, raita, rice, stuffed brinjal curry, potato fry, mango dal, gongura chutney, sambar, curd and kulfi for dessert.

The chief minister took a round of the centralized kitchen. The organisers explained to him about its functioning. At the dining hall, the CM posed with the students before the mid-day meal.

The chief minister flagged off the delivery vehicles donated to the Akshayapatra for delivering food to the schools. The centralized kitchen has the capacity to cook for 50,000 children. Freshly cooked meals would be delivered to schools through three delivery vehicles.

Ministers Sriranganadharaju, Suresh and Srinivas, MPs, MLCs, MLAs, and Iskcon representatives were present.