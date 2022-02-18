Nation Current Affairs 18 Feb 2022 Centre to take up Rs ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre to take up Rs 3,000 crore projects in Andhra Pradesh: Gadkari

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 18, 2022, 8:09 am IST
Updated Feb 18, 2022, 8:09 am IST
Gadkari conceded to the request of the chief and sanctioned the East bypass to Vijayawada city
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari with G Kishan Reddy and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in Vijayawada. (Photo: DC)
 Union Minister Nitin Gadkari with G Kishan Reddy and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in Vijayawada. (Photo: DC)

Vijayawada: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced that road works of Rs 3,000 crore will be undertaken in Andhra Pradesh.

These include six greenfield express highways including the Rayapur-Visakhapatnam greenfield express highway, which will be completed by 2024.

 

Gadkari announced sanctioning of the Vijayawada Eastern Bypass ring road on a request from Chief Minister Jagan and said he would visit Polavaram after completion of the project.

The Union minister stressed the need for reducing petrol and diesel use and instead use of green hydrogen for environment protection.

Describing Andhra Pradesh as a progressive state with high potential for development, Gadkari conceded to the request of the chief and sanctioned the East bypass to Vijayawada city as also 30 Road Over Bridges.

Gadkari and Jagan inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 51 projects at a cost of over Rs 21,000 crore besides the Western bypass flyover II at Benz Circle.

 

The Union minister laid emphasis on development of infrastructure and improved road connectivity for the growth of industry and agriculture besides extending all help from the Centre in the development process.

Gadkari was all praise for the chief minister and called him a young and dynamic leader taking the state forward. He described AP a progressive state and said the two main ports would generate employment and revenue to the state.

Connectivity plays a vital role, for which the Centre would extend all help, the Union minister said.

 

The minister has promised AP that between now and 2024, the Centre would spend three lakh crore for development of roads in the state. Of the 23 greenfield express highways, the ministry has taken up six that passes through Andhra Pradesh.

These include the Raipur-Visakhapatnam (465 km) that will be completed by 2024, the Nagpur to Vijayawada highway to be ready by 2025, the Chittoor-Tanjavur highway, the Hyderabad Visakhapatnam highway, the Bangalore Chennai highway which runs through 85 km in AP, all of which will be ready before 2025.

Transportation expenses, he said, can be reduced with good connectivity and roads hence the Union Government is keen on the modernizations of roads.

 

Transport cost is less in India compared to China, he said, and added that the government is promoting electric vehicles to reduce use of petrol and diesel.

Gadkari said though he was not the minister for water resources, he was very touchy about Polavaram and likes to see the project completed fast. He said that as a farmer, he knew the difficulties of the farming community due to shortage of irrigation water and is hence seeking swift completion of the Polavaram project.

...
Tags: nitin gadkari
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 18 February 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

A health worker checks swab samples collected for RTPCR test to detect COVID-19 at a government hospital in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

India reports 25,920 new COVID-19 cases, 492 deaths in last 24 hours

AP water resources authorities have been asking the Odisha and Chhattisgarh states to conduct a public hearing as nearly 1,000 hectares located in agency areas would be affected under the influence of Polavaram project once it gets executed due to the impounding of water. — DC Image/C. Narayana Rao

Polavaram: Centre agrees to keep ‘Stop Work’ order in abeyance for 2 yrs

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Vijayawada. (Photo: DC)

With Centre’s help, Andhra Pradesh giving top priority to roads: Jagan

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. (PTI file photo)

Former PM Manmohan Singh hits out at Modi for blaming Nehru for all ills



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

13 killed after falling into well at marriage function in UP's Kushinagar

The incident, in which at least 10 people were also injured, took place at Naurangiya Tola village when an iron grille, they were sitting on, broke. (ANI)

Govt asks states to review, amend additional COVID-19 restrictions

A BMC health worker collects swab sample of an outstation passenger for COVID-19 test, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Hijab row: Argument continues in HC; Udupi remains peaceful

Students arrive at a school that re-opened after Karnataka High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom, in Udupi, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Government trying for more flights to airlift Indians from Ukraine

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad Police book Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for his comments on Rahul Gandhi

Telangana Pradesh Mahila Congress President Sunitha Mogli Mudhiraj with party leaders, during a protest against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his remarks about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, near Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->