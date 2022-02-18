AP to soon revise rates of admission into cinema theatres

The Andhra Pradesh government will soon issue an order revising rates of tickets for admission into film theatres in the state. (AFP file photo)

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government will soon issue an order revising rates of tickets for admission into film theatres in the state.

Each ticket is expected to cost maximum Rs 140 and minimum Rs 100 in AC theatres and Rs 80 and Rs 60 in non-AC theatres in municipal corporation areas; ₹ 120 and ₹ 90 in AC theatres and ₹ 70 and ₹ 50 in non-AC theatres of municipalities; ₹ 100 and Rs 60 in AC theatres and Rs 60 and Rs 40 in non-AC theatres of nagar panchayats, and Rs 80 maximum and Rs 50 to Rs 30 in theatres of gram panchayats.

Sources disclosed that these figures have been arrived at after the committee on fixing rates of admission into film theatres, headed by principal secretary (Home) Kumar Vishwajeet, met here on Thursday. The committee will put up these figures before cinematography minister Perni Venkataramaiah alias Perni Nani and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy before taking a final decision.

However, films that involve an expenditure of Rs 100 crore and above will be given permission to charge special rates of admission when being screened in film theatres. Modalities are being worked out with regard to these rates. Benefit shows are likely to be permitted for such big-budget films.

Meanwhile, with curbs on occupancy in film theatres expiring on February 14, film theatres are now being allowed to run with 100 per cent occupancy in the state. With night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am the next day also ending, theatres are getting ready to screen the fourth show to improve their earnings.

However, theatre managements will have to ensure that those arriving to watch films in theatres are complying with Covid-appropriate behaviour and wearing masks.

Revision of admission rates, 100 per cent occupancy, apart from additional and benefit shows are expected to boost earnings of several big-budget films lined up for release in the next few days.

Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce Vice President M. Rama Dasu, a member of the committee that went into fixing of cinema ticket rates, said, “We are expecting that the government will issue an order soon to benefit all stakeholders in the film industry as well as cinegoers.”

APFDC former chairman and film producer Ambica Krishna said, “An upward revision in tickets will encourage film industry to produce more films which, in turn, will help all stakeholders earn money while providing wholesome entertainment to viewers.”