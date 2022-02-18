Nation Current Affairs 18 Feb 2022 AP to soon revise ra ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AP to soon revise rates of admission into cinema theatres

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SAMPAT G SAMRITAN
Published Feb 18, 2022, 1:08 am IST
Updated Feb 18, 2022, 1:09 am IST
Each ticket is expected to cost max Rs 140 and min Rs 100 in AC theatres and Rs 80 and Rs 60 in non-AC theatres in municipal corp. areas
The Andhra Pradesh government will soon issue an order revising rates of tickets for admission into film theatres in the state. (AFP file photo)
 The Andhra Pradesh government will soon issue an order revising rates of tickets for admission into film theatres in the state. (AFP file photo)

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government will soon issue an order revising rates of tickets for admission into film theatres in the state.

Each ticket is expected to cost maximum Rs 140 and minimum Rs 100 in AC theatres and Rs 80 and Rs 60 in non-AC theatres in municipal corporation areas; ₹ 120 and ₹ 90 in AC theatres and ₹ 70 and ₹ 50 in non-AC theatres of municipalities; ₹ 100 and Rs 60 in AC theatres and Rs 60 and Rs 40 in non-AC theatres of nagar panchayats, and Rs 80 maximum and Rs 50 to Rs 30 in theatres of gram panchayats.

 

Sources disclosed that these figures have been arrived at after the committee on fixing rates of admission into film theatres, headed by principal secretary (Home) Kumar Vishwajeet, met here on Thursday. The committee will put up these figures before cinematography minister Perni Venkataramaiah alias Perni Nani and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy before taking a final decision.

However, films that involve an expenditure of Rs 100 crore and above will be given permission to charge special rates of admission when being screened in film theatres. Modalities are being worked out with regard to these rates. Benefit shows are likely to be permitted for such big-budget films.

 

Meanwhile, with curbs on occupancy in film theatres expiring on February 14, film theatres are now being allowed to run with 100 per cent occupancy in the state. With night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am the next day also ending, theatres are getting ready to screen the fourth show to improve their earnings.

However, theatre managements will have to ensure that those arriving to watch films in theatres are complying with Covid-appropriate behaviour and wearing masks.

Revision of admission rates, 100 per cent occupancy, apart from additional and benefit shows are expected to boost earnings of several big-budget films lined up for release in the next few days.

 

Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce Vice President M. Rama Dasu, a member of the committee that went into fixing of cinema ticket rates, said, “We are expecting that the government will issue an order soon to benefit all stakeholders in the film industry as well as cinegoers.”

APFDC former chairman and film producer Ambica Krishna said, “An upward revision in tickets will encourage film industry to produce more films which, in turn, will help all stakeholders earn money while providing wholesome entertainment to viewers.”

 

...
Tags: film theatres, andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. (PTI file photo)

Singh hits out at Modi for blaming Nehru for all ills

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (DC File Image)

Birthday wishes pour in for KCR from all over

To compensate the private food operators, the TTD will issue licences to them to run other enterprises, Subba Reddy said. — DC Image

TTD resolves to end private eateries in Tirumala; extends free food to all devotees

DGP Gautam Sawang who was abruptly transferred from the DGP post has immediately been appointed as chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission. (DC Photo)

Transferred DGP Sawang to head state PSC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

13 killed after falling into well at marriage function in UP's Kushinagar

The incident, in which at least 10 people were also injured, took place at Naurangiya Tola village when an iron grille, they were sitting on, broke. (ANI)

Govt asks states to review, amend additional COVID-19 restrictions

A BMC health worker collects swab sample of an outstation passenger for COVID-19 test, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Hijab row: Argument continues in HC; Udupi remains peaceful

Students arrive at a school that re-opened after Karnataka High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom, in Udupi, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Government trying for more flights to airlift Indians from Ukraine

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad Police book Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for his comments on Rahul Gandhi

Telangana Pradesh Mahila Congress President Sunitha Mogli Mudhiraj with party leaders, during a protest against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his remarks about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, near Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->