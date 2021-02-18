Nation Current Affairs 18 Feb 2021 Telangana Guv Tamili ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan sworn in as Pondy Lt Governor

PTI
Published Feb 18, 2021, 11:29 am IST
Updated Feb 18, 2021, 11:29 am IST
After the swearing-in, the Lt Governor was presented a guard of honour by the Puducherry police outside Raj Nivas
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan being sworn in Lt Governor of Puducherry, an additional charge, by Chief Justice of Madras High Court Sanjib Banerjee during a brief ceremony at Raj Nivas in Puducherry, Thursday, February 18, 2021. (PTI)
 Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan being sworn in Lt Governor of Puducherry, an additional charge, by Chief Justice of Madras High Court Sanjib Banerjee during a brief ceremony at Raj Nivas in Puducherry, Thursday, February 18, 2021. (PTI)

Puducherry: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who was given additional charge of Puducherry, was sworn in as Lt Governor of the Union Territory on Thursday.

Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Sanjib Banerjee administered the oath of office to her at a simple function at the Raj Nivas.

 

Soundararajan took the oath in Tamil.

Earlier the Chief Secretary to Puducherry government Ashwani Kumar read out the warrant issued by President Ram Nath Kovind giving additional charge of the union territory to Tamilisai Soundararajan on February 16. Soundararajan taking charge as Lt Governor comes at a time when the ruling Congress-led government has been reduced to a minority after one more MLA quit the party on Tuesday.

Puducherry Assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, Ministers, Leader of the opposition N Rangasamy, former PWD Minister A Namassivayam (now in BJP) and officials of Puducherry administration were among those present at the swearing-in ceremony.

 

After the swearing-in, the Lt Governor was presented a guard of honour by the Puducherry police outside Raj Nivas.

Tamilisai Soundararajan is the fifth woman to hold the post of Lt Governor of Puducherry. The others were Chandrawati, Rajendra Kumari Bajpai, Rajani Rai and Kiran Bedi.

She was given additional charge of Puducherry after former IPS officer Kiran Bedi was removed from office through a Presidential order on Tuesday. The Congress party had been demanding her recall for long,with Narayanasamy and Bedi being at odds over a host of issues.

 

...
Tags: puducherry governer, governor tamilisai soundarajan, lt governor of puducherry, chief justice of the madras high court sanjib banerjee, tamilisai soundararajan sworn in as pondy lt governor
Location: India, Puducherry


Latest From Nation

Protesting farmers sit on tracks after calling for a four-hour rail blockade as they continue their protest against the central government's recent agricultural reforms, in Sonipat on February 18, 2021. (AFP)

Rail Roko: Farmers sit on tracks in Punjab, Haryana

Representatives of various employee unions from Vizag Steel Plant present a memorandum to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at Visakhapatnam Airport on Wednesday. (Photo:DC)

No privatising VSP, Jagan assures unions

In response, the CM thanked all political leaders and prominent citizens for greeting him on his birthday. (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)

1 crore plants, wishes from all mark KCR’s birthday

They came to Peddapalli to file a petition against politician Kunta Srinivas over a temple land dispute in their native place of Gunjapadugu village in Manthani mandal.

Lawyer couple murdered in broad daylight in Telangana



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

End your protests and we will sit together and talk, Modi tells farmers

Modi added that the earlier framework did not work favourably for the farmers and alleged the Opposition parties had kept silent on the core issues of farmers. — PTI

'Whatever done was a sacred duty,' says Kiran Bedi

Bedi said she could say with a deep sense of satisfaction that during her tenure 'Team Raj Nivas diligently worked to serve larger public interest'. (PTI)

Teary-eyed Modi praises Ghulam Nabi Azad, will take his advice

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets emotional during his farewell speech for Ghulam Nabi Azad in the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (PTI)

Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman meets President Kovind ahead of Budget speech

President Ram Nath Kovind with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, before the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, February. 1, 2021. (PTI)

Septuagenarian Punjab farmer part of protests at Singhu dies of cardiac arrest

72-year old farmer, Hansa Singh died due to heart attack at Delhi's Singhu border (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham