Bengal minister injured in bomb attack in railway station Baharampur

Baharampur: West Bengal minister Jakir Hossain was seriously injured after unidentified attackers hurled bombs at him in Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad district on Wednesday night, police said.

At least two other persons who were with him were also injured in the incident.

Hossain, the minister of state for labour, was waiting at platform no 2 of the station to catch a train to Kolkata at around 10 pm when he was attacked, a senior police officer of West Bengal Police told PTI.

The MLA of Jangipur in Murshidabad district and the two other injured persons were taken to Jangipur Sub- divisional Hospital, he said.

Assembly election is due in West Bengal in April-May this year.