Nation Current Affairs 18 Feb 2020 Waste water treatmen ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Waste water treatment much needed: Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | GEETA VALABOJU
Published Feb 18, 2020, 1:05 am IST
Updated Feb 18, 2020, 1:05 am IST
She was speaking after inaugurating the second International Conference and Expo on Water and Waste Management here on Monday.
Dr. Prakasam Tata CTWT and Mary Eggert global water works felicitate the Governor of Telangana Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan in a international conference and expo on Water and Waste Management at a hotel in Begumpet. (S.Surender Reddy)
 Dr. Prakasam Tata CTWT and Mary Eggert global water works felicitate the Governor of Telangana Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan in a international conference and expo on Water and Waste Management at a hotel in Begumpet. (S.Surender Reddy)

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said the need for development and designing of waste water treatment technologies should be highlighted, as well as the efforts of the Union government and initiatives of the state government for managing waste water. She said initiatives in water and waste management in Telangana state would be strengthened by a memorandum of understanding entered to between Environment Protection Training and Research Institute (EPTRI) and The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago.

She was speaking after inaugurating the second International Conference and Expo on Water and Waste Management here on Monday. The conference brought together environmental experts from the USA, India, Germany, Thailand and other countries, lawmakers and implementing agencies along with solution providers from across the globe.

 

Since water and waste management is a burning topic in India, the status of water and waste management, the challenges and possible technical solutions and the legislation required for a better and stronger water and waste management policy in India are areas that the conference may cover.

The emphasis of the two-day conference is on women’s leadership, agriculture, sanitation and hygiene, resource recovery and energy, solid waste management and business opportunities in water and waste management.

The Governor said specific action plans with respect to water and waste management proposals in Telangana state that that would provide solutions for managing water and waste must be encouraged. She invited delegations to Raj Bhavan to discuss the action plan further.

Dr Prakasam Tata, co-chair, waste water management, from the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District (MWRD), Chicago, highlighted the importance of ensuring water availability in India. He added that identification of water and energy nexus for implementation of the policy in the context of Swachh Bharat. He emphasised the need for initiating an action plan as per the MoU of EPTRI with MWRD and its utilisation for extending cooperation for river rejuvenation and waste and water management.

Mr Shyam Pappu, president of WWM, said that the management of natural water resources is very important for sustainable development and building of model villages. Water and waste water management on a daily basis has become a major challenge for municipalities. We need sustainable solutions to overcome the challenge.

Mr Bhaskar Chilukuri, CEO of the conference, said that this second edition of the WWM International Conference will definitely be a platform for exchanging knowledge and research on water and waste management.

...
Tags: dr tamilisai soundararajan, waste water treatment
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Telangana High Court

Telangana HC slams govt for not obeying orders

Asaduddin Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi questions converting train into temple

Telangana BJP spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao. (Photo: Facebook)

BJP warns KCR against repealing CAA in Telangana

The consignor had declared the parcel to contain ribbon rolls and other apparel accessories. On examination, the parcel was found to contain items as per declaration but the ribbon rolls were found to be unusually heavy. When the ribbons rolls were cut open, a hallow cavity was found inside in which plastic pouches containing white crystalline powder were concealed.

Chennai: Hypnotic drug worth Rs 3.4 crore seized at airport



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
 

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

The JVC HA-FX9BT features a short cable with the inline microphone located near the right earbud.
 

Pre-booking for Samsung Galaxy S20 series has begun; prices starting at Rs 66,999

Galaxy S20 series comes with several world first camera innovations allowing stunning image and video quality.
 

Everything you need to know about Rein Games; a platform helping you earn real cash

Rein Games business model aims at creating original concept-based real money games that are to be played for a stake in return of a platform fee. 
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Inter board issues admission curbs

It cautioned parents against taking admission before the BIE published the list of affiliated junior colleges and to confirm whether the college in which they wish to take admission has affiliation for 2020-21.

Sri Chaitanya and Narayana, govt face Telangana High Court ire for fake admissions

Telangana High Court

Tribal trouble for Telangana’s tourism plan in tiger reserve

Some tribals, who noticed that the loud noise from borewell digging rigs was driving wild animals towards their huts and rooms in Farhabad area of the forest, wanted the work to be stopped immediately but to no avail. Instead, they have been facing serious pressure from the tourism and forest department officials to lie low.

Drunkard drives off RTC bus: 10 passengers were on board vehicle for ‘short’ ride

Fortunately, the scary ride was short, as some of the passengers realised that there was something wrong with the man at the wheel and challenged him. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Reserve officials attempt to create no disturbance zone

The Kawal reserve field director, accompanied by Adilabad DFO Prabhakar and other officials, visited the area along the Penganga river and inquired into the incidents of cattle kills and the movement of the tigress.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham