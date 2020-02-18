Nation Current Affairs 18 Feb 2020 Slipper hurled at Ka ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Slipper hurled at Kanhaiya Kumar in Bihar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Feb 18, 2020, 1:15 am IST
Updated Feb 18, 2020, 1:15 am IST
The youth was thrashed by workers and supporters of Kanhaiya Kumar before being taken into custody by the police.
Patna: A youth was taken into custody on Monday after he made an attempt to throw a slipper at former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar.

The youth was thrashed by workers and supporters of Kanhaiya Kumar before being taken into custody by the police. The incident occurred while he was addressing a public meeting in Bihar’s Lakhisarai.

 

Calling Kanhaiya Kumar “traitor”, the youth who hurled a slipper at him said that he has been upset with the ongoing agitation against the CAA, NPR and NRC. He also called himself a Godse supporter and said that “attacks against Kanhaiya Kumar will continue”.

The youth identified as Chandan Kumar Gore was rushed to a local government hospital for treatment. Talking to reporters he said, “Kanhaiya Kumar has been trying to create an atmosphere of hatred through his speeches but left ideology will not work in our country. Patriots like me are not worried about being beaten up”.

Kanhaiya has raised the political temperature in Bihar by leading a massive Jan Gan Man Yatra to protest against the CAA, NPR and NRC.

Organisers of the program told this newspaper that he has been facing continuous violent attacks during his state-wide tour. Activists accompanying him said that this was ninth attack in two weeks and slogans being raised by people who have been trying to disrupt his tour indicate that they belong to a particular ideology.

“I am not bothered by such attacks. Bihar today needs employment and not NPR. I would like to urge the state government to pass a resolution in the assembly to prevent the implementation of CAA, NPR and NRC”. Kanhaiya  told reporters in Lakhisarai. Earlier his convoy was attacked in Gaya, Arrah, Nawada, Katihar, Supaul, Begusarai, Sitamarhi and Bhagalpur.

Tags: kanhaiya kumar
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


