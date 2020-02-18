Nation Current Affairs 18 Feb 2020 CDS: Separate J& ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CDS: Separate J&K theatre command soon

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PAWAN BALI
Published Feb 18, 2020, 1:09 am IST
Updated Feb 18, 2020, 1:09 am IST
He said under the study J&K could be a single theatre command.
Bipin Rawat.
 Bipin Rawat.

New Delhi: India will have a peninsular command for maritime security, a separate J&K theatre command, and air defence command, said Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat on Monday.

He said that India will start rolling theatre command by 2022 but air defence command will be the first to be set up by the beginning of 2021 and a peninsular command by end of 2021.

 

Gen. Rawat said that by the end of 2020 directive will be issued to set up a study group for the theatreisation, under which personnel and assets from Army, Navy and Air Force in an area will come under single commander to effectively strike at the enemy.

He said under the study J&K could be a single theatre command.

Currently Kashmir Valley till Akhnoor is under Indian Army’s Northern Command and the rest of the Jammu region comes under Western Command.
Gen. Rawat said that there could be 2-5 theatre  commands along the western and northern borders.

He said that there could be either one command for China or two separate commands one east of Nepal and another west  of Nepal.

Gen. Rawat further said that Navy’s eastern and western command could be combined under one commander, the Peninsular Command as India face threats like 26/11.

...
Tags: bipin rawat, theatre command
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Telangana High Court

Telangana HC slams govt for not obeying orders

Asaduddin Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi questions converting train into temple

Telangana BJP spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao. (Photo: Facebook)

BJP warns KCR against repealing CAA in Telangana

The consignor had declared the parcel to contain ribbon rolls and other apparel accessories. On examination, the parcel was found to contain items as per declaration but the ribbon rolls were found to be unusually heavy. When the ribbons rolls were cut open, a hallow cavity was found inside in which plastic pouches containing white crystalline powder were concealed.

Chennai: Hypnotic drug worth Rs 3.4 crore seized at airport



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
 

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

The JVC HA-FX9BT features a short cable with the inline microphone located near the right earbud.
 

Pre-booking for Samsung Galaxy S20 series has begun; prices starting at Rs 66,999

Galaxy S20 series comes with several world first camera innovations allowing stunning image and video quality.
 

Everything you need to know about Rein Games; a platform helping you earn real cash

Rein Games business model aims at creating original concept-based real money games that are to be played for a stake in return of a platform fee. 
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Officials busy with K Chandrasekhar Rao’s birthday, citizens suffer

K Chandrasekhar Rao

Pharma sector to boost jobs in Telangana: KT Rama Rao

IT minister K.T. Rama Rao (third left) and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw chairperson of Biocon (first left) along with dignitaries during the launch of Syngene Research and Development Centre, Genome Valley, at the Bio Asia 2020, on Monday. (Photo: R. Pavan)

Hyderabad: Inter board issues admission curbs

It cautioned parents against taking admission before the BIE published the list of affiliated junior colleges and to confirm whether the college in which they wish to take admission has affiliation for 2020-21.

Sri Chaitanya and Narayana, govt face Telangana High Court ire for fake admissions

Telangana High Court

Tribal trouble for Telangana’s tourism plan in tiger reserve

Some tribals, who noticed that the loud noise from borewell digging rigs was driving wild animals towards their huts and rooms in Farhabad area of the forest, wanted the work to be stopped immediately but to no avail. Instead, they have been facing serious pressure from the tourism and forest department officials to lie low.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham