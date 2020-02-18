Nation Current Affairs 18 Feb 2020 British MP Debbie Ab ...
Nation, Current Affairs

British MP Debbie Abrahams denied visa, deported

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 18, 2020, 12:52 am IST
Updated Feb 18, 2020, 12:52 am IST
Even the person who seemed to be in charge said he didn’t know and was really sorry about what had happened.
Debbie Abrahams.
 Debbie Abrahams.

New Delhi: India on Monday denied entry to British MP Debbie Abrahams after she landed at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on the grounds that she didn’t have a valid visa.

The Labour MP has been a bitter critic of Delhi’s move last year to revoke Article 370 that granted a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

 

Speaking on the developments, sources told this newspaper: “Ms Abrahams was not in possession of a valid Indian visa. It was conveyed to her before she boarded a flight to India that her visa was revoked. Despite that, she boarded the flight. It was also a mistake of the airline.” She was later deported to Dubai.

UK MP claims she was treated rudely
Ms Abrahams, who claimed she was treated “like a criminal” and spoken to “rudely”, arrived at the airport on a Emirates flight from Dubai at 9 am, reports said.

Ms Abrahams has been a member of Parliament since 2011 and was said to have come on what was to have been a two-day personal trip to India.

When contacted, a British high commission spokesperson said: “We are in contact with the Indian authorities to understand why Deborah (Debbie) Abrahams, MP, was denied entry to India. We provided consular assistance to her whilst she was in New Delhi Airport.”

The British MP was, meanwhile, quoted as saying: “Along with everyone else, I presented myself at the immigration desk with my documents, including my e-visa, had my photograph taken and then the official looked at his screen and started shaking his head. Then he told me my visa was rejected, took my passport and disappeared for about 10 minutes. When he came back, he was very rude and aggressive, shouting at me to ‘come with me’.”

“I told him not to speak to me like that and was then taken to a cordoned-off area marked as a Deportee Cell. He then ordered me to sit down, and I refused. I didn’t know what they might do or where else they may take me, so I wanted people to see me,” she said.

Ms Abrahams was also quoted as saying: “I tried to establish why the visa had been revoked and if I could get a ‘visa on arrival’ but no one seemed to know.

Even the person who seemed to be in charge said he didn’t know and was really sorry about what had happened. So now I am just waiting to be deported... unless the Indian government has a change of heart. I’m prepared to let the fact that I’ve been treated like a criminal go, and I hope they will let me visit my family and friends.” The British MP had last year apparently written a letter to India’s high commissioner to the UK, saying the action (of revoking Article 370) “betrays the trust of the people” of Kashmir.

Ms Abrahams later tweeted: “Just to be clear, I have Indian relatives who I was meant to be visiting with, and have Indian members of staff accompanying me.
The reason I got into politics is to advance social justice and human rights for all. I will continue to challenge my own government and others on these issues.”

Ms Abrahams chairs a British parliamentary group that focuses on Kashmir.

...
Tags: debbie abrahams, visa
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Telangana High Court

Telangana HC slams govt for not obeying orders

Asaduddin Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi questions converting train into temple

Telangana BJP spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao. (Photo: Facebook)

BJP warns KCR against repealing CAA in Telangana

The consignor had declared the parcel to contain ribbon rolls and other apparel accessories. On examination, the parcel was found to contain items as per declaration but the ribbon rolls were found to be unusually heavy. When the ribbons rolls were cut open, a hallow cavity was found inside in which plastic pouches containing white crystalline powder were concealed.

Chennai: Hypnotic drug worth Rs 3.4 crore seized at airport



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
 

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

The JVC HA-FX9BT features a short cable with the inline microphone located near the right earbud.
 

Pre-booking for Samsung Galaxy S20 series has begun; prices starting at Rs 66,999

Galaxy S20 series comes with several world first camera innovations allowing stunning image and video quality.
 

Everything you need to know about Rein Games; a platform helping you earn real cash

Rein Games business model aims at creating original concept-based real money games that are to be played for a stake in return of a platform fee. 
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Tribal trouble for Telangana’s tourism plan in tiger reserve

Some tribals, who noticed that the loud noise from borewell digging rigs was driving wild animals towards their huts and rooms in Farhabad area of the forest, wanted the work to be stopped immediately but to no avail. Instead, they have been facing serious pressure from the tourism and forest department officials to lie low.

Drunkard drives off RTC bus: 10 passengers were on board vehicle for ‘short’ ride

Fortunately, the scary ride was short, as some of the passengers realised that there was something wrong with the man at the wheel and challenged him. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Reserve officials attempt to create no disturbance zone

The Kawal reserve field director, accompanied by Adilabad DFO Prabhakar and other officials, visited the area along the Penganga river and inquired into the incidents of cattle kills and the movement of the tigress.

Adilabad: Tigress makes presence felt

Picture shows the Penganga river near Tamsi (K) village in Bheempur mandal where a tigress from the Tippeshwar reserve of Maharashtra was seen. (Photo: DC)

UIDAI sends notice on ‘illegal’ Aadhaars

The notice says: ‘Whereas the office has received a complaint/allegation that you are not an Indian National and you have obtained Aadhaar Card through false pretences, making false claims and submitting false documents. (Representational Images)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham