‘Beef’ over Kerala Police Academy menu

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | GILVESTER ASSARY
Published Feb 18, 2020, 1:18 am IST
Updated Feb 18, 2020, 1:18 am IST
Beef was taken off for the trainees and the staff engaged in training at these camps.
The training session for over 4, 000 police personnel began at various police camps in the state on Sunday including Police Academy Thrissur. (Representational Image)
 The training session for over 4, 000 police personnel began at various police camps in the state on Sunday including Police Academy Thrissur. (Representational Image)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The decision of Kerala Police Academy to take off beef from the menu of the canteen has triggered a controversy. The authorities removed beef from the list of food items served at the canteen of the Kerala Police Academy about a week ago. With the decision inviting opposition from a section, the authorities decided that the food committees in respective camps may take a call on including beef in their menu.

The training session for over 4, 000 police personnel began at various police camps in the state on Sunday including Police Academy Thrissur.  Beef was taken off for the trainees and the staff engaged in training at these camps.

 

The authorities decided to serve chicken procured from the poultry farm run in police academy premises. Earlier, the menu for trainee police comprised fish, chicken, beef, omelette and fish fry. Beef was served twice in a week.

Meanwhile, ADGP training denied that there was ban on serving beef in any police camp. It may be recalled that the “beef fry” tweet on the official twitter handle of Kerala Tourism on makar sankranthi day had triggered a major controversy. There was a deliberate attempt from certain quarters to add communal colour to the tweet highlighting Kerala’s popular delicacy “Beef Ularthiyathu” A section of Twitterati attacked the CPM-led state government alleging that tweet on “beef fry” was deliberately posted.

Tags: kerala police academy, beef
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


