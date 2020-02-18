Nation Current Affairs 18 Feb 2020 Assam govt moves RGI ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Assam govt moves RGI for NPR exercise

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Feb 18, 2020, 1:23 am IST
Updated Feb 18, 2020, 1:58 am IST
Stating that the NPR exercise would compile various data of economic and social condition of the people in the state.
Guwahati: Ignoring the ongoing controversies on National Population Register, the BJP- led alliance government in Assam has moved to Registrar General of India (RGI) expressing its willingness to be the part of nationwide exercise of preparing the NPR in the state.

The Central government’s exercise to update the National Population Register — which has become controversial because of its links to a nationwide National Register of Citizens – will officially begin on April 1.

 

Pointing out that RGI had excluded Assam from carrying out NPR exercise in view of the recent of exercise of updating the National Register of Citizen (NRC), sources said that the state government was insisting on NPR exercise as state was to go for general census in 2021.

Stating that the NPR exercise would compile various data of economic and social condition of the people in the state, sources in the GAD said that it was necessary as it would help the government in planning welfare schemes of the government.

Tags: rgi, npr
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)


