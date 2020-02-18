Nation Current Affairs 18 Feb 2020 Asaduddin Owaisi que ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Asaduddin Owaisi questions why no case registered against Delhi cops

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 18, 2020, 12:58 am IST
Updated Feb 18, 2020, 12:58 am IST
The visuals show the girls pleading to be allowed to go out while the police are beating them.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo: PTI)
 AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has demanded that a case be registered against the Delhi Police on the complaint of the Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia. He asked why an FIR has not been issued, and whether the Police is a holy cow.

Speaking to the media, Mr Owaisi said with the emergence of the CCTV footage of the scenes in the library of Jamia Millia Islamia it is proved that the government and Delhi Police lied when the latter said they had not entered the university. The visuals show the girls pleading to be allowed to go out while the police are beating them. The university Vice Chancellor had complained to the Union ministry of human resources development that the complaint and FIR against the police should be registered.

 

Mr Owaisi said this is an example of the brutality and atrocious behaviour of the police. “It’s like the Nazis in Germany pushing the Jews into gas chambers. Beating the students in the library must be condemned, particularly now that the video footage shows the brutality with which the students were treated,” he said. He pointed out that the footage showed a student reading a book and was not ready to accept that the students had pelted stones at the police.

Mr Owaisi asked why an FIR has not been registered against the police personnel concerned. “The Vice Chancellor did not give them permission to enter the university, so why did they do so? A case must be registered and the matter investigated as students were injured in the attack and girl students entering the women’s hostel were beaten,” Mr Owaisi said.

He welcomed the decision of the Telangana Cabinet on Citizenship Amendment Act, and requested the Chief Minister to put a stay on the National Population Register exercise just as the government of Kerala has done. The NPR has no relation to the census or social welfare schemes and was “purely an exercise to implement the NRC” in the future, he said.

“We are not against the Census, but the NPR and NRC are two sides of a coin,” he said. Asked what he thought of a leader of the Hindu Mahasabha claiming that the corona virus is an avatar to punish meat eaters, he requested the government to arrange a special aircraft to fly the man to Wuhan.

...
Tags: jamia millia islamia university, asaduddin owaisi, delhi police, cctv footage
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Telangana High Court

Telangana HC slams govt for not obeying orders

Asaduddin Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi questions converting train into temple

Telangana BJP spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao. (Photo: Facebook)

BJP warns KCR against repealing CAA in Telangana

The consignor had declared the parcel to contain ribbon rolls and other apparel accessories. On examination, the parcel was found to contain items as per declaration but the ribbon rolls were found to be unusually heavy. When the ribbons rolls were cut open, a hallow cavity was found inside in which plastic pouches containing white crystalline powder were concealed.

Chennai: Hypnotic drug worth Rs 3.4 crore seized at airport



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
 

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

The JVC HA-FX9BT features a short cable with the inline microphone located near the right earbud.
 

Pre-booking for Samsung Galaxy S20 series has begun; prices starting at Rs 66,999

Galaxy S20 series comes with several world first camera innovations allowing stunning image and video quality.
 

Everything you need to know about Rein Games; a platform helping you earn real cash

Rein Games business model aims at creating original concept-based real money games that are to be played for a stake in return of a platform fee. 
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chennai: PIL to restrain Islamic association from Assembly siege

The Madras High Court (Photo: Yoga Balaji via Wikimedia Commons)

India’s first coronavirus death?

According to sources in the family of the deceased, he had landed at Tiruchy airport from China on February 4, travelling via Thailand and Kuala Lumpur.

EPS releases souvenir on AIADMK’s 3-year achievements

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy CM O. Panneerselvam release souvenir on their regime’s 3-year achievements in Chennai on Monday. (Photo: DC)

Sanjeevaiah Park trees on fire from burning garbage

Smoke rises from the garbage dump yard near Sanjeevaiah Park (top) and a tree is on fire. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Officials busy with K Chandrasekhar Rao’s birthday, citizens suffer

K Chandrasekhar Rao
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham