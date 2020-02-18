Asaduddin Owaisi questions why no case registered against Delhi cops

Hyderabad: MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has demanded that a case be registered against the Delhi Police on the complaint of the Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia. He asked why an FIR has not been issued, and whether the Police is a holy cow.

Speaking to the media, Mr Owaisi said with the emergence of the CCTV footage of the scenes in the library of Jamia Millia Islamia it is proved that the government and Delhi Police lied when the latter said they had not entered the university. The visuals show the girls pleading to be allowed to go out while the police are beating them. The university Vice Chancellor had complained to the Union ministry of human resources development that the complaint and FIR against the police should be registered.

Mr Owaisi said this is an example of the brutality and atrocious behaviour of the police. “It’s like the Nazis in Germany pushing the Jews into gas chambers. Beating the students in the library must be condemned, particularly now that the video footage shows the brutality with which the students were treated,” he said. He pointed out that the footage showed a student reading a book and was not ready to accept that the students had pelted stones at the police.

Mr Owaisi asked why an FIR has not been registered against the police personnel concerned. “The Vice Chancellor did not give them permission to enter the university, so why did they do so? A case must be registered and the matter investigated as students were injured in the attack and girl students entering the women’s hostel were beaten,” Mr Owaisi said.

He welcomed the decision of the Telangana Cabinet on Citizenship Amendment Act, and requested the Chief Minister to put a stay on the National Population Register exercise just as the government of Kerala has done. The NPR has no relation to the census or social welfare schemes and was “purely an exercise to implement the NRC” in the future, he said.

“We are not against the Census, but the NPR and NRC are two sides of a coin,” he said. Asked what he thought of a leader of the Hindu Mahasabha claiming that the corona virus is an avatar to punish meat eaters, he requested the government to arrange a special aircraft to fly the man to Wuhan.