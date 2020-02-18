300 detained for protests despite nod from Telangana High Court, says body

The state government says it is against the CAA/NRC but it is not allowing protests and demonstrations against it, Prof Haragopal pointed out. Even when such events are permitted, they are allowed for barely 30 to 45 minutes. At the same time, the RSS is allowed to conduct meetings and march with sticks.

Hyderabad: The Forum Against Repression has questioned the detention by police of nearly 300 people protesting against the Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Registration of Citizens (NRC) on Sunday. Despite obtaining permission from the High Court for holding the protest at Dharna Chowk, why is the state government not allowing democratic methods of registering dissent, asked Prof P.L. Visweshwar Rao, the Forum’s co-convener.

He, along with the Forum’s convener Prof S. Haragopal were addressing a press meet here on Monday.

They said the Forum will organise another protest at Dharna Chowk on February 25 to condemn the repressive measures of the state and Central governments on intellectuals, writers and activities of civil society organisations by implicating individuals in false cases.

The state government says it is against the CAA/NRC but it is not allowing protests and demonstrations against it, Prof Haragopal pointed out. Even when such events are permitted, they are allowed for barely 30 to 45 minutes. At the same time, the RSS is allowed to conduct meetings and march with sticks. “Is this not a paradox? If the state government really opposes CAA/NRC, then it should allow as many meetings as people want to hold. The current attitude of the state government is nothing but subversion of democracy,” Prof. Haragopal said.

“The central government,” he said, “is promoting a fascist culture, and the Telangana government is a part of it. The present Telangana government is a result of a peoples’ movement. While many democratic organisations made the formation of Telangana possible, the state formed through this process is now adopting repressive methods. There is no respect for Constitutional values, no rule of law, or democratic values,” he said.

The Forum leaders also pointed out that the government has arrested 17 people including Prof Chinthakindi Kashim under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. There have been umpteen attacks on people who are raising their voice against the government's wrong policies. The state is partial and not protecting the rights of the people, they said.