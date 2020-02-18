Nation Current Affairs 18 Feb 2020 300 detained for pro ...
Nation, Current Affairs

300 detained for protests despite nod from Telangana High Court, says body

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Feb 18, 2020, 12:51 am IST
Updated Feb 18, 2020, 12:51 am IST
He, along with the Forum’s convener Prof S. Haragopal were addressing a press meet here on Monday.
The state government says it is against the CAA/NRC but it is not allowing protests and demonstrations against it, Prof Haragopal pointed out. Even when such events are permitted, they are allowed for barely 30 to 45 minutes. At the same time, the RSS is allowed to conduct meetings and march with sticks.
 The state government says it is against the CAA/NRC but it is not allowing protests and demonstrations against it, Prof Haragopal pointed out. Even when such events are permitted, they are allowed for barely 30 to 45 minutes. At the same time, the RSS is allowed to conduct meetings and march with sticks.

Hyderabad: The Forum Against Repression has questioned the detention by police of nearly 300 people protesting against the Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Registration of Citizens (NRC) on Sunday. Despite obtaining permission from the High Court for holding the protest at Dharna Chowk, why is the state government not allowing democratic methods of registering dissent, asked Prof P.L. Visweshwar Rao, the Forum’s co-convener.

He, along with the Forum’s convener Prof S. Haragopal were addressing a press meet here on Monday.

 

They said the Forum will organise another protest at Dharna Chowk on February 25 to condemn the repressive measures of the state and Central governments on intellectuals, writers and activities of civil society organisations by implicating individuals in false cases.

The state government says it is against the CAA/NRC but it is not allowing protests and demonstrations against it, Prof Haragopal pointed out. Even when such events are permitted, they are allowed for barely 30 to 45 minutes. At the same time, the RSS is allowed to conduct meetings and march with sticks. “Is this not a paradox? If the state government really opposes CAA/NRC, then it should allow as many meetings as people want to hold. The current attitude of the state government is nothing but subversion of democracy,” Prof. Haragopal said.

 “The central government,” he said, “is promoting a fascist culture, and the Telangana government is a part of it. The present Telangana government is a result of a peoples’ movement. While many democratic organisations made the formation of Telangana possible, the state formed through this process is now adopting repressive methods.  There is no respect for Constitutional values, no rule of law, or democratic values,” he said.

The Forum leaders also pointed out that the government has arrested 17 people including Prof Chinthakindi Kashim under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. There have been umpteen attacks on people who are raising their voice against the government's wrong policies. The state is partial and not protecting the rights of the people, they said.

...
Tags: citizens amendment act, national registration of citizens, telangana high court
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Telangana High Court

Telangana HC slams govt for not obeying orders

Asaduddin Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi questions converting train into temple

Telangana BJP spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao. (Photo: Facebook)

BJP warns KCR against repealing CAA in Telangana

The consignor had declared the parcel to contain ribbon rolls and other apparel accessories. On examination, the parcel was found to contain items as per declaration but the ribbon rolls were found to be unusually heavy. When the ribbons rolls were cut open, a hallow cavity was found inside in which plastic pouches containing white crystalline powder were concealed.

Chennai: Hypnotic drug worth Rs 3.4 crore seized at airport



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
 

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

The JVC HA-FX9BT features a short cable with the inline microphone located near the right earbud.
 

Pre-booking for Samsung Galaxy S20 series has begun; prices starting at Rs 66,999

Galaxy S20 series comes with several world first camera innovations allowing stunning image and video quality.
 

Everything you need to know about Rein Games; a platform helping you earn real cash

Rein Games business model aims at creating original concept-based real money games that are to be played for a stake in return of a platform fee. 
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Reserve officials attempt to create no disturbance zone

The Kawal reserve field director, accompanied by Adilabad DFO Prabhakar and other officials, visited the area along the Penganga river and inquired into the incidents of cattle kills and the movement of the tigress.

Adilabad: Tigress makes presence felt

Picture shows the Penganga river near Tamsi (K) village in Bheempur mandal where a tigress from the Tippeshwar reserve of Maharashtra was seen. (Photo: DC)

UIDAI sends notice on ‘illegal’ Aadhaars

The notice says: ‘Whereas the office has received a complaint/allegation that you are not an Indian National and you have obtained Aadhaar Card through false pretences, making false claims and submitting false documents. (Representational Images)

First suspected coronavirus death in Tamil Nadu

The sand artiste Sudarshan Patnail makes a creation on the theme of coronavirus. (PT)

Delhi court issues fresh death warrants, Nirbhaya convicts to be hanged on March 3

Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi at Supreme Court in New Delhi. PTI File Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham