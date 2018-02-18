Those voting for Cong won't get Ujjwala Yojana's benefit, warns MP min

Yashodhara Raje Scindia went on to say that it is the people's own fault which is why they are not being provided with the scheme. (Photo: ANI)

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yashodhara Raje Scindia on Saturday issued an indirect warning to the people here, saying that Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana was BJP's scheme and will not be provided to those who vote for the Congress.

The Madhya Pradesh minister for Commerce, Industries and Employment said that the scheme which was introduced by the BJP will not be provided if people vote for Congress.

"Chulhe ki yojana, kyun nahi aayi aapke paas? ye kamal ki yojana hai. Aap panje mein vote doge, aapke paas aaegi nahi. Aap kamal ko doge, aapke paas aaegi. Seedhi baat hai. (Why didn't the gas scheme come to you people? It is because this is BJP's scheme. You will vote for Congress, you won't be provided with the scheme. If you vote for BJP, it will be provided to you)," she said here.

She went on to say that it is their own fault which is why they are not being provided with the scheme.

"Aap agar panje ko vote doge toh hum panje ko kyun denge? Hum panje ke haath se kyun denge aapko chulha? Nahi denge. Aaapko apni samajhdaari se aisi party ko vote dena hai jiski har cheez aapke gharon mein aa jaaye, (If you vote for Congress, why will be give it to them? Why will we give you gas through the hands of Congress? We will not give you. With your sensibility you should vote for a party, which will provide you with schemes that will reach your home.)," she added.

The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana was launched in 2016 by the NDA particularly for the welfare of women in poor households.