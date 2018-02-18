search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Iran, India slam states aiding terror

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 18, 2018, 1:03 am IST
Updated Feb 18, 2018, 1:03 am IST
“Iran and India have a common stance on confronting terrorism and extremism,” President Rouhani said.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani arrives in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani arrives in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Visiting Iranian President Hassan Rouhani held detailed talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday following which India and Iran signed nine pacts including one for a lease contract as part of the first phase of the Chabahar port development which will lead to a strategic sea-land route linking India with Iran, Afghanistan and Central Asia. Importantly, the two countries condemned terrorism and said — in what is being seen as a veiled reference towards Pakistan — that “States that aid, abet and directly or indirectly support terrorism should be condemned.” 

During the talks between the two leaders, India is also believed to have briefed Iran about the role of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in attempts to destabilise the situation in Kashmir. Afghanistan was another major issue discussed during talks, with both India and Iran opposed to the attempts of the Taliban to destabilise the situation in Afghanistan. “Iran and India have a common stance on confronting terrorism and extremism,” President Rouhani said.  Rouhani said Iran was “fully ready” to intensify cooperation in the areas of energy, particularly oil, gas and petrochemicals. In strengthening ties with oil-rich Iran, India is attempting to balance out the strong ties it has on the other hand with both the US and Israel.   

 

Welcoming President Rouhani, PM Modi hailed the Iranian President's leadership on  establishment of the Chabahar port which PM Modi described as the "golden gateway" of central Asia that  will be of immense benefit to landlocked Afghanistan. India also "conveyed its readiness to support the  development of the Chabahar-Zahedan Rail line" that will help in further transit of goods inside Iran  towards its border with Afghanistan. India is looking to completely take over the operations of the  strategically-located Chabahar port which is expected to offer stiff competition to the Gwadar port in  Pakistan's restive Balochistan province that is being developed with Chinese help.  

Chabahar will also end  Afghan dependence on Pakistan for connectivity since goods can now travel from India to Iran,  Afghanistan and Central Asia and vice-versa through Chabahar.     One of the important pacts signed was the "Lease Contract for Shahid Beheshti Port- Phase 1 of  Chabahar" that will envisage "leasing of a part of the area of the multipurpose and container Terminal for  a term of one and half solar year (18 months) to take over operation of existing port facilities." Both sides  also "agreed to continue and increase the pace of negotiation for reaching appropriate results on energy  cooperation, including Farzad B gas field".

With India now allowing investment in Indian Rupees in Iran, "permission for the Iranian  Pasargadbank to open a branch in India" is "under advance consideration". Both countries also "agreed to  set up a Joint Committee of officials to examine feasible options, including Rupee-Rial Arrangement,  Asian Clearing Union mechanism to establish functional payment channels". After the talks, "it was agreed that India would grant e-visa facility for the Iranian nationals and  Iran would grant e-visa facility to the Indian nationals". The signing of visa waiver agreement for holders  of diplomatic passports was also a step in this direction. 

Another pact was the "Agreement for the Avoidance of Double Taxation and the Prevention of  Fiscal Evasion with respect to taxes on Income" to "avoid burden of double taxation between the two  countries in order to promote flow of investment and services". Other pacts included one on "Exchange of  Instrument of Ratification of Extradition Treaty" that "brings into effect the Extradition Treaty signed  between India and Iran in 2008', and others in the fields of health, medicine and agriculture.

Both sides also "expressed interest in enhancing cooperation possibilities in maritime domain"  and "it was agreed to hold dialogue to look into measures for cooperation in defence sphere, including  port calls by naval ships, training and regular exchanges of defence delegations". On Chabahar, the Joint Statement said, "The successful inauguration of the Phase-1 of Chabahar  Port in early December 2017; the ratification of the Trilateral Agreement between India, Iran and  Afghanistan on Establishment of International Transport and Transit Corridor by all sides; and the  successful shipment of wheat assistance from India to Afghanistan through Chabahar Port have opened a  new gateway to and from Afghanistan, Central Asia and beyond. Both sides reiterated their commitment  for early and full operationalisation of ShahidBeheshti Port at Chabahar."

On combating terrorism, the Joint Statement read, "Recognising the challenges of terrorism and  ideologies of violent extremism, the two Leaders reiterated their strong commitment to combat terrorism  in all its forms and manifestations ... They stressed that terrorism cannot and should not be associated  with any religion, nationality or ethnic group. They urged an immediate end to all support and sanctuaries  enjoyed by terrorist groups and individuals and were of the view that States that aid, abet and directly or  indirectly support terrorism should be condemned. They called on the international community to end  selective or partial approaches to combating terrorism .... ." 

On Afghanistan, the two countries said, "Both sides stressed that the interests of peace and  stability in the region are best served by a strong, united, prosperous, pluralistic, democratic and  independent Afghanistan while supporting the National Unity Government in the country." On the cultural side, both countries also "agreed to hold the Festival of India in Iran in 2018/19;  establish a Chair of Indian studies in Tehran University; organise Indology courses for Iranian diplomats  by the Foreign Service Institute of India; support the Persian language courses in India".

Tags: dr hassan rouhani, narendra modi, terror terrorism




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What’s cooking? South African chef removed as Virat Kohli and co demand Indian food

In other venues, including Johannesburg, non-Indian caterers were avoided and the Cricket South Africa (CSA) management hired Indian chefs to serve meals for the Indian team. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Mi A1: Which is a better midrange Xiaomi?

The Mi A1 is for geeks whereas the Redmi Note 5 is a better all-rounder.
 

Virat Kohli upgraded version of Sourav Ganguly, will score 62 ODI hundreds: Sehwag

While the talismanic right-hander has drawn comparisons with many greats of the game, Sehwag feels it too early to jump into the debate. (Photo: PTI)
 

Amy Jackson is no longer single and we now know who has stolen her heart

Some of the moments Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou spent together courtesy Instagram.
 

Twitter reacts to Chinese New Year TV gala's racist 'blackface' skit

The skit also stirred unease in China, where hundreds of Internet users expressed their dismay on the Weibo microblogging platform. (Photo: Twitter/thebruhnisher)
 

Here’s how eating slowly can help you lose weight

Results showed that compared with those who tended to gobble up their food, those who ate at a normal speed were 29 percent less likely to be obese. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Nitish bats for Women's Reservation Bill to ensure empowerment

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, 'NDA cheap sense of politics has reached ludicrous and ridiculous proportions.' (Photo: File | PTI)

Former AIADMK minister from TN Ponnusamy joins BJP

E Ponnusamy was earlier a member of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the regional political party of Tamil Nadu. (Photo: ANI)

Joined hands with Palanisamy faction on Modi's suggestion: OPS

Speaking at a party office-bearers meeting at Theni on February 16, the AIADMK coordinator said that the issue came up during a courtesy meeting he had with Modi in New Delhi, in 2017. (Photo: PTI)

NiMo case: Special CBI court sends 3 held PNB officials to 14-day custody

Special CBI court on Saturday has sent Gokulnath Shetty, former deputy manager of Mumbai's Kala Ghoda branch of PNB and two other officials to police custody until March 3. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Tamil Nadu cradle, incubation ground for terror activities: BJP leader

BJP leader H Raja was a member of the Legislative Assembly representing the Karaikudi constituency in the Tamil Nadu Assembly from 2001 to 2006. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham