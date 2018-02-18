search on deccanchronicle.com
Hyderabad MBA student commits suicide during video call with friend

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 18, 2018, 3:55 pm IST
Updated Feb 18, 2018, 4:10 pm IST
Hanisha Chowdhary was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. (Photo: Representational)
Hyderabad: An MBA student living in a hostel in Hyderabad allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself during a video call with her friend.

According to news agency IANS, Hanisha Chowdhary, a native of Anantapur of Andhra Pradesh, was staying in a private hostel in Hyderabad’s Kompally. She took the extreme step last night while she was talking to her friend, police said.

Tags: hyderabad suicide, suicide, kompally
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




