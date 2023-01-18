  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 18 Jan 2023 SC to hear AP’ ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SC to hear AP’s plea on HC staying GO restricting political shows on public roads

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PARMOD KUMAR
Published Jan 18, 2023, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Jan 18, 2023, 11:55 pm IST
Supreme Court of India (PTI)
 Supreme Court of India (PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear on Thursday (January 19) the Andhra Pradesh government’s plea against the January 12 AP High Court order, which stayed the YSRC government’s order restricting political rallies and roadshows in public areas.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha posted the matter for hearing on Thursday after Andhra Pradesh’s standing counsel Mahfooz Ahsan Nazki mentioned the state government’s petition against the High Court order, seeking an early listing.

The AP High Court, by an interim order on January 12, stayed the operation of the January 2 government order (GO), holding prima facie, that the same is contrary to the procedure prescribed under Section 30 of the Indian Police Act, 1861.

Referring to certain recent instances, the Andhra Pradesh government said that Andhra Pradesh was “plagued with a multitude of fatalities during political rallies and roadshows on public roads”.

It cited an incident on December 28, 2022, wherein eight people died during a stampede in a political roadshow held in Kandakuru of Nellore district.

As per the AP government’s order state police were to “refrain from granting permissions for such public meetings unless adequate and exceptional reasons were provided by the person seeking permission to conduct such a meeting.”

Describing the order passed by the vacation bench of the High Court as “both procedurally improper and erroneous on merits”, the Andhra Pradesh government’s petition says that the vacation bench should not have taken up the matter, because January 5, 2023, High Court notification regarding the listing of matters before the vacation bench clearly states that “no policy and administrative matters shall be taken up during vacation”.

The state government further contended that the January 2 order is regulatory and is thus clearly an administrative and policy matter. “Thus, any order passed by a vacation bench regarding the impugned GO, let alone staying its operation, is without jurisdiction since it is passed by coram non judice (before a judge not competent or without jurisdiction).”

The petition further said that the government order is “merely a set of clarificatory guidelines regarding exercise of power by the police under Section 30 of the Police Act” and “it does not ban public assembly, either directly or indirectly. Instead, it merely reasonably regulates it.”

...
Tags: supreme court of india, andhra pradesh high court, public meetings, ban on public meetings
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Related Stories

YSRC seeks disqualification of parties neglecting public safety
AP opposition parties oppose restrictions on public meetings

Latest From Nation

Vidadala Rajini, Minister for Health. (File)

Dashboard to ensure functioning of devices at AP government hospitals

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief A. Revanth Reddy. (Twitter)

Revanth Reddy hits out at KCR

Telangana High Court. (File Photo)

AP HC sentences two higher officials in contempt case

 MPDOs and municipal commissioners are also advised to give proper publicity for the special camps. (Photo: PTI/File)

Special camps for 5 days to update Aadhaar biometrics in AP



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India to take up development issues facing Global South at G-20 meetings: Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo: PTI)

Pvt sector must leverage synergies to go global: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with economists and experts at NITI Aayog, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Covid has accelerated adoption of digital tools: Health Minister Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi govt asks AAP to deposit Rs 163.62 cr within 10 days for political ads

The Delhi government has served a notice on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) giving it a total of 10 days to deposit Rs 164 crore for its political advertisements published allegedly in the form of government advertisements (PTI file image)

Bharat Jodo Yatra to raise demand for restoration of statehood to J&K: Cong leader

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Representational Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->