Chief Election Commission Rajiv Kumar with election commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel addresses a press conference over Meghalaya Legislative Assembly elections, in Shillong. (PTI)

New Delhi: The Election Commission will announce the schedule of assembly elections in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland on Wednesday afternoon.

The poll panel has convened a press conference at 2.30 pm here for the purpose

The term of the three assemblies is ending on different dates in March.