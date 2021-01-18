Nation Current Affairs 18 Jan 2021 Telangana adds 206 n ...
Telangana adds 206 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths take toll to 1,579

PTI
Published Jan 18, 2021, 10:49 am IST
Updated Jan 18, 2021, 10:49 am IST
The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.07 per cent, while it was 96.6 per cent in the country
Medical workers wait to be inoculated with a Covid-19 vaccine at the King Koti hospital in Hyderabad on January 16, 2021. (Noah SEELAM / AFP)
Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 206 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total positives to nearly 2.92 lakh while two fatalities pushed the toll to 1,579, the state government said on Monday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 45, followed by Karimnagar and Rangareddy with 17 and 16 respectively, it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on January 17.

 

The total number of cases stood at 2,91,872 while recoveries were at 2,86,244.

As many as 4,049 patients are under treatment and 21,893 samples were tested on Sunday.

Cumulatively, over 74.83 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was at 2.01 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.07 per cent, while it was 96.6 per cent in the country.

Tags: covid telangana, covid update, case fatality rate in telangana
Location: India, Telangana


