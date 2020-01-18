Rajinikanth in dock for Periyar EV Ramasamy comment

Chennai: Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK) has filed a police complaint demanding action against actor Rajinikanth for making an allegedly false statement about Dravidar Kazhagam founder, Periyar E.V. Ramasamy, in his speech at the golden jubilee celebrations of the Tamil magazine, Thuglak, on Wednesday in Chennai.

The complaint registered at the Katoor police station in Coimbatore, accused the actor of besmirching the reputation of Periyar by making a false statement that nude pictures of Lord Rama and Sita were carried by marchers in a rally organised at Salem in 1971.

DVK president Kolathur Mani said the actor had uttered a “blatant lie” while referring to a rally organised by Periyar, and demanded an unconditional apology.

The actor also earned the ire of DMK’s Youth Wing head, Udhayanidhi Stalin, for another remark he made as part of the same speech.