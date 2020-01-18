Nation Current Affairs 18 Jan 2020 Rajinikanth in dock ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rajinikanth in dock for Periyar EV Ramasamy comment

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 18, 2020, 1:27 am IST
Updated Jan 18, 2020, 1:27 am IST
The actor also earned the ire of DMK’s Youth Wing head, Udhayanidhi Stalin, for another remark he made as part of the same speech.
Rajinikanth
 Rajinikanth

Chennai: Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK) has filed a police complaint demanding action against actor Rajinikanth for making an allegedly false statement about Dravidar Kazhagam founder, Periyar E.V. Ramasamy, in his speech at the golden jubilee celebrations of the Tamil magazine, Thuglak, on Wednesday in Chennai.

The complaint registered at the Katoor police station in Coimbatore, accused the actor of besmirching the reputation of Periyar by making a false statement that nude pictures of Lord Rama and Sita were carried by marchers in a rally organised at Salem in 1971.

 

DVK president Kolathur Mani said the actor had uttered a “blatant lie” while referring to a rally organised by Periyar, and demanded an unconditional apology.

The actor also earned the ire of DMK’s Youth Wing head, Udhayanidhi Stalin, for another remark he made as part of the same speech.

...
Tags: dravidar viduthalai kazhagam (dvk), actor rajinikanth
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

the prices would have further crashed had it not been for the state government including eggs in the mid-day meals and Anganwadi schemes. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

Egg prices set to drop as exports fail

DGP Lokanath Behera

No cases of ‘love jihad’ in Kerala: DGP Lokanath Behera

Kadakampally Surendran

Kadakampally Surendran defends ‘beef tweets’

Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Sonia Gandhi aide faces ED investigation



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple’s beautifully dangerous new iPhone

The iPhone SE2 which may launch as the iPhone 9 is expected to garner a lot of sales and while it may still be considered a risky bet, it may in all likelihood be the top selling new iPhone of the year.
 

New iPhone issues laid bare by Apple

Because the Apple Smart Battery Cases are sealed, it is not possible to conduct a repair or replace the suspected components.
 

The iPhone 12 just leaked and we can’t wait for it to become a reality

ConceptsiPhone have introduced their iteration of what the iPhone 12 will look like.
 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
 

When Djokovic was distracted by a sick woman in stands

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after his mens singles match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney on Froday. AFP photo
 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India protests as Hindu girls abducted in Pakistan

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa alleged that the Meghwad sisters were kidnapped by Saleem and Abadin Anwar. He claimed that the parents of the girls were told they will be converted to Islam and married to these men.

Unplanned development at Badangpet is its biggest woe

Overflowing sewage pipeline is a common feature across the municipality despite repeated complaints. (Photo: DC)

Punjab follows Kerala, passes resolution against CAA

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Who will de-radicalise lynchers? Owaisi asks Gen Rawat

Asaduddin Owaisi (Twitter image)

Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu: 20 tamers hurt in events

Twitter image: Jallikattu event in progress at Periya Suriyur village
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham