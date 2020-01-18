No cases of ‘love jihad’ in Kerala: DGP Lokanath Behera

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala DGP Lokanath Behera on Friday refuted the allegations of ‘love jihad’ cases in the state.

The state police chief said no ‘love jihad’ case has been reported in Kerala for the past two years. “During the last two years we have not come across any case in the state,” he told reporters in Kozhikode.

The DGP’s reaction comes a day after National Commission for Minorities sent a missive to him, seeking a probe into the allegations of ‘love jihad’ levelled by the Synod of influential Syro Malabar Church on Wednesday.

Behara said that he had not seen the commission directive, but the department would look into the issues referred in the communication.

The National Commission for Minorities directed the state police chief based on a resolution passed by Syro Malabar Church and asked him to submit a report within 21 days.

The Synod passed the resolution in Ernakulam on Wednesday, expressing concern over the rising cases of ‘love jihad’ in Kerala.

The resolution further stated that half of the 21 youth recruited by ISIS from Kerala were converted from Christianity.

Meanwhile, differences have cropped up within the Church over the timing of the resolution.

Some believe that the resolution and the allegations have come up in an inappropriate time.