Nation Current Affairs 18 Jan 2020 Mahatma Gandhi Beyon ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mahatma Gandhi Beyond Bharat Ratna: SC

PTI
Published Jan 18, 2020, 11:18 am IST
Updated Jan 18, 2020, 11:18 am IST
Mahatma Gandhi is the father of nation and people hold him in high esteem, beyond any formal recognition, it said
Mahatma Gandhi
 Mahatma Gandhi

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking conferment of 'Bharat Ratna' on Mahatma Gandhi saying that people hold the father of the nation in “high esteem”, beyond any formal recognition.

A bench, comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, however asked petitioner Anil Dutta Sharma to give representation to the central government in this regard.

 

“Mahatma Gandhi is the father of nation and people hold him in high esteem, beyond any formal recognition,” the bench said.

The issue of directing the government to award Bharat Ratna to the father of the nation was not a “justiciable issue”, it said.

The bench however said that it agreed with the sentiments of the petitioner for granting official decoration to Mahatma Gandhi.

Disposing of the petition, the top court said, “We will allow you to give a representation to the Centre in this regard.”

Sharma, in his PIL, had sought a direction to the government to give “official decoration” to Mahatma Gandhi to honour him for the contribution to the nation.

...
Tags: mahatma gandh, bharat ratna award
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Gandhi Smriti: Death by digitisation

Latest From Nation

Asha Devi

Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi hits out at Indira Jaising for rapist pardon suggestion

Ramachandra Guha (Photo | FIle)

Kerala did a disastrous thing by electing Rahul: Ramachandra Guha

Davinder Singh

Shiv Sena: Police machinery used to help terrorists in Kashmir

At around 9 am, the girl left the room and the other couple also left an hour later, thinking that Vara Prasad was sleeping.

22-yr-old DJ found dead in lodge



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple’s radical new iPhone 12 just got leaked with ground-breaking tech

Apple is still on track to release both sub-6GHz and sub-6GHz-plus-mmWave iPhone models simultaneously in the second half of 2020.
 

TikTok surpasses Facebook as the second most downloaded app in 2019

TikTok reached over 738 million downloads.
 

Apple’s beautifully dangerous new iPhone

The iPhone SE2 which may launch as the iPhone 9 is expected to garner a lot of sales and while it may still be considered a risky bet, it may in all likelihood be the top selling new iPhone of the year.
 

New iPhone issues laid bare by Apple

Because the Apple Smart Battery Cases are sealed, it is not possible to conduct a repair or replace the suspected components.
 

The iPhone 12 just leaked and we can’t wait for it to become a reality

ConceptsiPhone have introduced their iteration of what the iPhone 12 will look like.
 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India protests as Hindu girls abducted in Pakistan

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa alleged that the Meghwad sisters were kidnapped by Saleem and Abadin Anwar. He claimed that the parents of the girls were told they will be converted to Islam and married to these men.

Unplanned development at Badangpet is its biggest woe

Overflowing sewage pipeline is a common feature across the municipality despite repeated complaints. (Photo: DC)

Punjab follows Kerala, passes resolution against CAA

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Who will de-radicalise lynchers? Owaisi asks Gen Rawat

Asaduddin Owaisi (Twitter image)

Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu: 20 tamers hurt in events

Twitter image: Jallikattu event in progress at Periya Suriyur village
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham