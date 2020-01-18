Nation Current Affairs 18 Jan 2020 Kashmiri Pandits vow ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kashmiri Pandits vow to return home with Hum Wapas Aayenge

ANI
Published Jan 18, 2020, 1:54 pm IST
Updated Jan 18, 2020, 1:54 pm IST
These families were earlier left out in the rehabilitation package that was approved by the Cabinet on November 30, 2016
Image courtesy: Twitter
 Image courtesy: Twitter

To mark the 30th anniversary of the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley, members of the community took to social media to post videos of themselves by narrating the "Hum Aayenge Apne Watan" dialogue from an upcoming flick, 'Shikara', with the hope that they would return to their homeland one day.

On January 19, 1990, lakhs of Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave their homes in the Valley following a genocidal campaign launched by the terrorists.

 

Theatre actor Chandan Sadhu participated in the campaign and said that Kashmiri Pandits have shown "unimaginable resilience" and hope to return to the Valley soon.

"As Kashmiri Pandits complete 30 years in exile this weekend, let our cry for justice be finally noticed. We have shown unimaginable resilience, and today we resolve to return home. Kashmiri Pandit friends: please record this video statement and put it up with #HumWapasAayenge," Sadhu tweeted.

The #HumWapasAayenge is trending on Twitter as more and more Kashmiri Pandits joined in the campaign to narrate the "Hum Aayenge Apne Watan" dialogue and a pledge to return to their homes.

Noted political commentator Sunanda Vashisht tweeted a throwback image of herself and said that resolve to go back home has strengthened more.

"I don't have many pictures left of my childhood. Choosing between life and family albums is really no choice at all. When lives were rescued, family albums got left behind. 30 years have passed. Resolve to go back home has only strengthened. #HumWapasAayenge," she tweeted.

Radio personality Khushboo Mattoo tweeted a video repeating the dialogue from Shikara and tweeted, "Said this in a BBC interview three years back. And I am saying it again #HumWapasAayenge #Shikara."

Journalist Rahul Pandita also took to his Twitter and captioned his post saying, "30 years of exile from Kashmir. Let us now pledge that we will return home."

'Shikara' chronicles the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley on the night of January 19, 1990. Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the movie is slated to release on February 7.

Netizens have supported the initiative and have expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri Pandits.

In July last year, Home Minister Amit Shah said in the Rajya Sabha that the central government is committed to bringing Kashmiri Pandits and Sufis back to the Valley saying a time will come when they will offer prayers at the famous Kheer Bhawani temple.

"Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave Kashmir. Many of their shrines were demolished. Sufism was targeted in Jammu and Kashmir. Sufism used to talk about unity and harmony but they were attacked. No voice was raised in favour of Kashmiri Pandits and Sufis when they were brutally attacked. Sufis used to talk about the unity among Hindus and Muslims but they were forced to leave the Valley. Narendra Modi-led government is committed to bringing back Kashmiri Pandits, he had said.

The Mata Kheer Bhawani temple is one of the holiest shrines of Kashmiri Pandits, located about 14 kilometres east of Srinagar.

Last September, a delegation of the Kashmiri Pandit community met the Prime Minister in Houston and thanked him for the historic decision to abrogate Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Modi acknowledged the hardships endured by the community following their exodus from their ancestral homeland back in 1989-1990 due to militancy.

"You have suffered a lot, but the world is changing. We have to move ahead together and build a new Kashmir," the Prime Minister had told the delegation.

"I had a special interaction with Kashmiri Pandits in Houston," Modi had tweeted following the interaction.

In October, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar announced that the Centre has decided to provide compensation of Rs 5.5 lakh each to 5,300 displaced families from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), who initially opted to move outside Jammu and Kashmir but later on returned.

These families were earlier left out in the rehabilitation package that was approved by the Cabinet on November 30, 2016.

The Prime Minister had announced a reconstruction plan for Jammu and Kashmir in November 2016. His plan included a rehabilitation package for a one-time settlement of 36,384 displaced persons' (DPs) families of PoK-1947 and Chhamb.

...
Tags: kashmiri pandits, humwapasaayenge
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Untold story of Kashmiri Pandits, Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ‘Shikara’ trailer is out

Latest From Nation

Pic courtesy: sai.org.in

Sai Baba birthplace row: Shirdi to remain closed from tomorrow

Enraged over the mass participation of people in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in kerala, Arif Mohammed Khan was “threatening” the state in a “tough language”, Deshabhimani newspaper alleged. (Photo | PTI)

CPI(M) mouthpiece slams Kerala Governor for ‘anti-govt’ stand

Congress workers protesting in Delhi (ANI photo)

Delhi Assembly election tickets: Congress workers protest at Sonia residence

With Nripendra Misra's appointment, the reconstitution of both the NMML society as well as the NMML executive council, which takes important decisions pertaining to the museum associated with India's first prime minister, is now complete. (Photo | PTI)

PM's former principal secretary Nripendra Mishra made Nehru Museum council chairman



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple’s radical new iPhone 12 just got leaked with ground-breaking tech

Apple is still on track to release both sub-6GHz and sub-6GHz-plus-mmWave iPhone models simultaneously in the second half of 2020.
 

TikTok surpasses Facebook as the second most downloaded app in 2019

TikTok reached over 738 million downloads.
 

Apple’s beautifully dangerous new iPhone

The iPhone SE2 which may launch as the iPhone 9 is expected to garner a lot of sales and while it may still be considered a risky bet, it may in all likelihood be the top selling new iPhone of the year.
 

New iPhone issues laid bare by Apple

Because the Apple Smart Battery Cases are sealed, it is not possible to conduct a repair or replace the suspected components.
 

The iPhone 12 just leaked and we can’t wait for it to become a reality

ConceptsiPhone have introduced their iteration of what the iPhone 12 will look like.
 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sai Baba birthplace row: Shirdi to remain closed from tomorrow

Pic courtesy: sai.org.in

PM's former principal secretary Nripendra Mishra made Nehru Museum council chairman

With Nripendra Misra's appointment, the reconstitution of both the NMML society as well as the NMML executive council, which takes important decisions pertaining to the museum associated with India's first prime minister, is now complete. (Photo | PTI)

Mahatma Gandhi beyond Bharat Ratna: SC

Mahatma Gandhi

India protests as Hindu girls abducted in Pakistan

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa alleged that the Meghwad sisters were kidnapped by Saleem and Abadin Anwar. He claimed that the parents of the girls were told they will be converted to Islam and married to these men.

Unplanned development at Badangpet is its biggest woe

Overflowing sewage pipeline is a common feature across the municipality despite repeated complaints. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham