Nation Current Affairs 18 Jan 2020 Hyderabad: Women fac ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Women face verbal abuse

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Jan 18, 2020, 12:54 am IST
Updated Jan 18, 2020, 12:54 am IST
GHMC commissioner was mute spectator in 3 cases.
The Supreme Court (Representational Image)
 The Supreme Court (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Women staffers are routinely verbally abused at the GHMC. Recent cases included the controversial transfer of the chief examiner of accounts; and the administrative officer who faced abuse for the appointment of a new additional commissioner for sanitation; and a senior officer appointed on contract basis in September as additional commissioner (sanitation) reportedly resigned before her tenure was complete.

In all three cases, political and bureaucratic harassment was cited. Incidenta-lly, the sexual harassment committee was unaware of any incident, claiming it didn’t receive any complaint.

 

Sources said all three incidents happened in a span of four weeks.

According to highly-placed sources, the transfer and verbal abuse not only contravened Vishaka guidelines framed by the Supreme Court but also the Telangana civil services (conduct) rules, 1964, which states that sexual harassment includes unwelcome sexually determined behaviour (whether directly or by implication) as physical contact and advances, a demand or request for sexual favours, sexually-coloured remarks, showing pornography, and any other unwelcome physical verbal or non-verbal conduct of sexual nature.

Sources said while the harassment at the bureaucratic level forced the chief examiner of accounts to request a transfer to her home department, the administrative officer was taken to task by a senior politician who used vulgar language, provoked by the appointment of new sanitation chief. The political leader is known for vulgar language in standing committee meetings. The controversial resignation of the senior IAS officer is still a mystery. All three incidents happened in a span of four weeks.

Sources said that in all three cases, GHMC commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar was a silent spectator. Surprisingly, the administrative officer was taken to task since Lokesh Kumar does not respond to the senior politician’s phone calls. In the case of the chief examiner of accounts, she was allegedly harassed for not signing a file originating from the sanitation wing. The bureaucrat even issued a challenge to either prove she lacked integrity by investigating her assets or repatriate her to her parent department.

Sources said women in the GHMC have suffered in silence even though over 60 per cent of the elected representatives are women, and 50 per cent hold key positions officially.

A senior official from the sexual harassment committee however said that there was no complaint. "Though I have an idea about the case of the chief examiner of accounts, she never brought it the notice of sexual harassment committee,” she said. “We can only act when there is a complaint from the victim. We have only received cases of domestic violence pertaining to lower rung officials.”

...
Tags: ghmc, the supreme court
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

the prices would have further crashed had it not been for the state government including eggs in the mid-day meals and Anganwadi schemes. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

Egg prices set to drop as exports fail

DGP Lokanath Behera

No cases of ‘love jihad’ in Kerala: DGP Lokanath Behera

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth in dock for Periyar EV Ramasamy comment

Kadakampally Surendran

Kadakampally Surendran defends ‘beef tweets’



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple’s beautifully dangerous new iPhone

The iPhone SE2 which may launch as the iPhone 9 is expected to garner a lot of sales and while it may still be considered a risky bet, it may in all likelihood be the top selling new iPhone of the year.
 

New iPhone issues laid bare by Apple

Because the Apple Smart Battery Cases are sealed, it is not possible to conduct a repair or replace the suspected components.
 

The iPhone 12 just leaked and we can’t wait for it to become a reality

ConceptsiPhone have introduced their iteration of what the iPhone 12 will look like.
 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
 

When Djokovic was distracted by a sick woman in stands

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after his mens singles match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney on Froday. AFP photo
 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Punjab follows Kerala, passes resolution against CAA

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Who will de-radicalise lynchers? Owaisi asks Gen Rawat

Asaduddin Owaisi (Twitter image)

Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu: 20 tamers hurt in events

Twitter image: Jallikattu event in progress at Periya Suriyur village

Isro’s GSAT-30 satellite successfully launched aboard Ariane rocket

Twitter image by Isro. Image courtesy: Ariane Space

Disha encounter probe: Supreme Court sets terms

The site where four accused of rape and murder of Disha were shot dead on December 6. (DC file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham