Egg prices set to drop as exports fail

Hyderabad: Hyderabad, which has the distinction of being the highest producer of eggs, has gone on to upset farmers, with prices of the produce expected to go down further. “As of now, a poultry farmer is getting a benefit of only 11 paisa per egg,” points out the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC).

“The production of eggs has seen an all-time high,” Mr Sanjeev Chintawar, NECC business manager told Deccan Chronicle. Usually, surplus eggs are exported to other states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

However, since the respective state governments are promoting their own poultry farmers, the city has ended up with surplus egg production.

“Since there is no one who is willing to import eggs, they are being sold at cheaper prices in the local markets,” Mr Chintawar remarked. The prices would have further crashed had it not been for the state government including eggs in the mid-day meals and Anganwadi schemes.

Just last week, egg prices rose to `4.62 per egg compared to `4.03 the previous week. However, with the glut in production, egg prices are expected to fall against the background of other states not importing eggs from the state.

The overall state per capita consumption of eggs in the state stands at 178, close to the National Institute of Nutrition’s recommendation of 180.

Meanwhile, chicken prices have continued to stagnate in the city, selling at `130 per kilogram. However, farmers arehopeful of prices increasing with the onset of summer, as birds are likely to be culled following illness.