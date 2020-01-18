Nation Current Affairs 18 Jan 2020 Egg prices set to dr ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Egg prices set to drop as exports fail

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | T.S.S. SIDDHARTH
Published Jan 18, 2020, 1:51 am IST
Updated Jan 18, 2020, 1:51 am IST
Production glut accentuates problem as other states reluctant to buy surplus from Hyderabad.
the prices would have further crashed had it not been for the state government including eggs in the mid-day meals and Anganwadi schemes. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)
 the prices would have further crashed had it not been for the state government including eggs in the mid-day meals and Anganwadi schemes. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad, which has the distinction of being the highest producer of eggs, has gone on to upset farmers, with prices of the produce expected to go down further. “As of now, a poultry farmer is getting a benefit of only 11 paisa per egg,” points out the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC).

“The production of eggs has seen an all-time high,” Mr Sanjeev Chintawar, NECC business manager told Deccan Chronicle. Usually, surplus eggs are exported to other states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

 

However, since the respective state governments are promoting their own poultry farmers, the city has ended up with surplus egg production.

“Since there is no one who is willing to import eggs, they are being sold at cheaper prices in the local markets,” Mr Chintawar remarked. The prices would have further crashed had it not been for the state government including eggs in the mid-day meals and Anganwadi schemes.

Just last week, egg prices rose to `4.62 per egg compared to `4.03 the previous week. However, with the glut in production, egg prices are expected to fall against the background of other states not importing eggs from the state.

The overall state per capita consumption of eggs in the state stands at 178, close to the National Institute of Nutrition’s recommendation of 180.

Meanwhile, chicken prices have continued to stagnate in the city, selling at `130 per kilogram. However, farmers arehopeful of prices increasing with the onset of summer, as birds are likely to be culled following illness.

...
Tags: national egg coordination committee
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

DGP Lokanath Behera

No cases of ‘love jihad’ in Kerala: DGP Lokanath Behera

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth in dock for Periyar EV Ramasamy comment

Kadakampally Surendran

Kadakampally Surendran defends ‘beef tweets’

Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Sonia Gandhi aide faces ED investigation



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple’s beautifully dangerous new iPhone

The iPhone SE2 which may launch as the iPhone 9 is expected to garner a lot of sales and while it may still be considered a risky bet, it may in all likelihood be the top selling new iPhone of the year.
 

New iPhone issues laid bare by Apple

Because the Apple Smart Battery Cases are sealed, it is not possible to conduct a repair or replace the suspected components.
 

The iPhone 12 just leaked and we can’t wait for it to become a reality

ConceptsiPhone have introduced their iteration of what the iPhone 12 will look like.
 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
 

When Djokovic was distracted by a sick woman in stands

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after his mens singles match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney on Froday. AFP photo
 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India protests as Hindu girls abducted in Pakistan

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa alleged that the Meghwad sisters were kidnapped by Saleem and Abadin Anwar. He claimed that the parents of the girls were told they will be converted to Islam and married to these men.

Unplanned development at Badangpet is its biggest woe

Overflowing sewage pipeline is a common feature across the municipality despite repeated complaints. (Photo: DC)

Punjab follows Kerala, passes resolution against CAA

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Who will de-radicalise lynchers? Owaisi asks Gen Rawat

Asaduddin Owaisi (Twitter image)

Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu: 20 tamers hurt in events

Twitter image: Jallikattu event in progress at Periya Suriyur village
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham