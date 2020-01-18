Nation Current Affairs 18 Jan 2020 Arif Mohammad Khan s ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Arif Mohammad Khan seeks report from Kerala govt

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 18, 2020, 1:18 am IST
Updated Jan 18, 2020, 1:21 am IST
The Governor said that some might say that this was only for passing the information.
Kerala Governor M Arif Khan addresses the media at Kerala Bhawan in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
 Kerala Governor M Arif Khan addresses the media at Kerala Bhawan in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The rift between Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and the CPM-led LDF government escalated further on Friday, with the former seeking a report on the suit filed by the state in Supreme Court challenging Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Khan told the reporters in the national capital that by not seeking his approval before filing the suit in apex court, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had violated rule 34 clause 2 of the rules of business of the government.

 

The following classes of cases shall be submitted by the Chief Minister to the Governor before the issue of order; cases which affect the relations of the state with the Centre, or any other state government, Supreme Court and the High Court.

The Governor said that some might say that this was only for passing the information. “Even if this is accepted, in the present case, I was not informed that the government is going to Supreme Court to challenge a Central law which is none of state’s concern. Citizenship is a Central subject,” he said.

“It is the duty of the  Chief Minister whether he comes personally, sends his ministers or one of his officials writes to my principal secretary. That is his concern. But he is duty bound to submit this before issuing an order,” the Governor said.

“I have to ensure that constitutional machinery in the state does not collapse,” he said.

Reacting to the Chief Minister’s dig on Thursday that the era of residents of British Raj was over, Khan said, “Yes we are not living in colonial period. Here nobody is supreme. Supreme is the Constitution. But what he is saying should reflect in his action. I am appealing to Chief Minister to realise that we are not living in colonial India anymore. Now it is rule of law. I am not above law. I am constitutional head of the state. I am below the law, and so is everybody else,” he said.

...
Tags: governor arif mohammad khan, chief minister pinarayi vijayan, citizenship amendment act
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

the prices would have further crashed had it not been for the state government including eggs in the mid-day meals and Anganwadi schemes. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

Egg prices set to drop as exports fail

DGP Lokanath Behera

No cases of ‘love jihad’ in Kerala: DGP Lokanath Behera

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth in dock for Periyar EV Ramasamy comment

Kadakampally Surendran

Kadakampally Surendran defends ‘beef tweets’



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple’s beautifully dangerous new iPhone

The iPhone SE2 which may launch as the iPhone 9 is expected to garner a lot of sales and while it may still be considered a risky bet, it may in all likelihood be the top selling new iPhone of the year.
 

New iPhone issues laid bare by Apple

Because the Apple Smart Battery Cases are sealed, it is not possible to conduct a repair or replace the suspected components.
 

The iPhone 12 just leaked and we can’t wait for it to become a reality

ConceptsiPhone have introduced their iteration of what the iPhone 12 will look like.
 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
 

When Djokovic was distracted by a sick woman in stands

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after his mens singles match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney on Froday. AFP photo
 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India protests as Hindu girls abducted in Pakistan

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa alleged that the Meghwad sisters were kidnapped by Saleem and Abadin Anwar. He claimed that the parents of the girls were told they will be converted to Islam and married to these men.

Unplanned development at Badangpet is its biggest woe

Overflowing sewage pipeline is a common feature across the municipality despite repeated complaints. (Photo: DC)

Punjab follows Kerala, passes resolution against CAA

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Who will de-radicalise lynchers? Owaisi asks Gen Rawat

Asaduddin Owaisi (Twitter image)

Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu: 20 tamers hurt in events

Twitter image: Jallikattu event in progress at Periya Suriyur village
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham