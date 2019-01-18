UP woman's body removed from funeral pyre for autopsy; husband charged

The incident took place at Godhna village in the district Wednesday evening, police said. (Representational image)

Muzaffarnagar: Police have pulled out the body of a 50-year-old woman from the funeral pyre at a village and booked the husband and four others suspecting foul play behind her death.

The incident took place at Godhna village in the district Wednesday evening, police said.

Police reached the spot on the basis of information received from a villager and pulled out the body from the funeral pyre that had already been lit, allegedly by the woman's in-laws, Station House Officer Amardeep Lal said.

The woman's brother lodged a complaint, alleging that her in-laws had killed her and were secretly trying to cremate the body in order to destroy evidence, he said.

The body was sent for post-mortem and five people, including the woman's husband, identified as Vijaypal, were booked, the SHO said, adding that all the accused have gone absconding.

The complainant alleged that the in-laws used to harass the woman and she was killed over domestic dispute.

A case has been registered and efforts are on to arrest the accused, the SHO said.