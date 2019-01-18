search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AFP) LIVE| Aus vs Ind 3rd ODI: Aussies 6 down as Khawaja departs
 
Nation, Current Affairs

No war, but soldiers are dying on borders: Mohan Bhagwat

ANI
Published Jan 18, 2019, 11:18 am IST
Updated Jan 18, 2019, 11:18 am IST
Furthermore, Bhagwat said the responsibility of safeguarding the country should not be solely shouldered by the Forces.
'If we want our country to reach the top, then we all should learn to sacrifice,' Bhagwat said. (Photo: ANI)
 'If we want our country to reach the top, then we all should learn to sacrifice,' Bhagwat said. (Photo: ANI)

Nagpur: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said requisite steps need to combat killings on the border, as soldiers are being martyred sans a war-like situation in the country.

"In our country, there is no war at the moment, still people (soldiers) are getting martyred...Because we are not doing our jobs properly. We need to make efforts in this regard. If we want our country to reach the top, then we all should learn to sacrifice," he said at a gathering here on Thursday.

 

Furthermore, Bhagwat said the responsibility of safeguarding the country should not be solely shouldered by the Forces.

"Everybody has to make efforts in this regard. This is not something for which we can give a contract to somebody. We keep thinking that the government will do it or the army will do it, the police will do it, but it's not like that, the entire society has to make efforts," he opined.

Citing the example of Israel, Bhagwat noted: "If one looks closely, after 70 long years, those countries in comparison with India have done better in terms of growth and development. Israel is a classic example. The natives were weed out before the 19 c. But citizens there gradually came back to their country and started their businesses, trade etc. Finally, in 1948 they got independence."

...
Tags: nagpur, rss, mohan bhagwat, indian forces
Location: India, Maharashtra, Nagpur




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kavita Devi: WWE history maker, mother and role model for Indian women

Kavita kick-started her professional wrestling journey, training under the guidance of The Great Khali before clearing WWE’s first open tryout in Dubai last year. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Playing Fortnite? Be careful as the game allows hackers steal your data

If exploited, the vulnerability would have given an attacker full access to a user’s account and their personal information as well as enabling them to purchase virtual in-game currency using the victim’s payment card details.
 

Game on: 4 smartphones with cooling tech

The major feature that makes these phones apt for gaming is the specific cooling technology they pack for extended gaming hours.
 

Make any speaker smart with Amazon’s Alexa and Rs 2,999

Echo Input is just 12.5mm thick – less than a deck of cards – and blends easily into every room. You can use the Alexa app (available for free for Android and iOS devices) to easily connect Echo Input to your speakers.
 

Laurel and Hardy to return soon

Evergreen comedians Laurel and Hardy. (Photo: ANI)
 

Trump taps 3 Indian-American experts for key admin posts

So far, Trump has appointed more than three dozen Indian-Americans in key positions (Photo: File).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Govt compromising national security, why 36 Rafale jets instead of 126: Chidambaram

'In the light of new facts and revelations in THE HINDU, the question gains greater urgency: why did the government buy only 36 Rafale aircraft instead of 126 aircraft required by the Air Force?,' Chidambaram asked in a tweet. (Photo: File)

Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, Sanjiv Khanna sworn-in as SC judges

The sanctioned strength of judges in the Supreme Court is 31. (Photo: File)

10 people trapped in avalanche at Khardung La pass, search ops on

On Thursday, the Met department issued an avalanche warning for nine districts of Kashmir— Anantnag, Budgam, Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Kargil, Kulgam, Kupwara and Leh. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

'Mahagathbandhan' club of 'nawabs of negativity', says Arun Jaitley

People of an aspirational society which is politically conscious will not buy into this 'suicidal' alternative, the senior BJP leader said. (Photo: File)

Want decent burial, say families as bodies pulled out of mine ‘fall apart’

'The body will be extracted under the supervision of doctors,' said a Navy spokesperson in a tweet. (Photo: AP | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham