No alliance with Cong, AAP to contest all LS seats in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 18, 2019, 3:21 pm IST
Updated Jan 18, 2019, 3:21 pm IST
The names of the candidates for the Lok Sabha polls will soon be announced by the party.
New Delhi: Putting all speculation about a pact to rest, the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday declared ruled out any alliance with the Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Senior AAP leader and the party's Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai said, “No alliance with Congress, AAP will contest all Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.”

 

"In the interest of the country, we were ready to drink the poison of the Congress, but the statements show that the Congress is still seeped in its arrogance. The AAP will contest all the Lok Sabha seats in the three states on its own," Rai said.

The names of the candidates for the Lok Sabha polls will soon be announced by the party.

Tags: aap, congress, 2019 lok sabha elections, gopal rai, sheila dikshit, amarinder singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




