search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AFP) LIVE| Aus vs Ind 3rd ODI: Aussies 6 down as Khawaja departs
 
Nation, Current Affairs

'Mahagathbandhan' club of 'nawabs of negativity', says Arun Jaitley

PTI
Published Jan 18, 2019, 10:25 am IST
Updated Jan 18, 2019, 10:27 am IST
This was first time Jaitley, now in US for medical treatment, addressed gathering since leaving the country on Tuesday.
People of an aspirational society which is politically conscious will not buy into this 'suicidal' alternative, the senior BJP leader said. (Photo: File)
 People of an aspirational society which is politically conscious will not buy into this 'suicidal' alternative, the senior BJP leader said. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The opposition "mahagathbandhan" (grand alliance) is a club of "nawabs of negativity" and the only glue of this diverse grouping is its opposition to one man (Narendra Modi), Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday.

People of an aspirational society which is politically conscious will not buy into this "suicidal" alternative, the senior BJP leader said.

 

"The nawabs of negativity may come together but that is not something that will carry credibility as far as people are concerned," Jaitley said, speaking via video link at the CNBC-TV18 India Business Leadership Awards event. During the video call, Jaitley also spoke about the Union Budget.

This was the first time Jaitley, now in the US for medical treatment, addressed a gathering since leaving the country on Tuesday.

The setback the ruling BJP suffered in Assembly elections in three heartland states recently (Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan) has enthused some opposition leaders about the likely electoral success of such an alternative.

The "mahagathbandhan" has neither the ideological cohesiveness nor a common programme aimed at building the country or an individual leader, Jaitley said.

As against the BJP's strengths of leadership, decisiveness, performance and potential, the point being put forward by the opposition is of arithmetic, Jaitley highlighted.

In politics, it is not the arithmetic but chemistry which succeeds, he added.

"The premise is that we have politics which is negative in character and the negative politics is we want one man (Narendra Modi) out. On that negativity of wanting one man out, they (Opposition) have come together," Jaitley said.

Arun Jaitley also said there is a need to elevate the political debate in the run up to the elections and stressed that we cannot afford a "sloganised political debate" where emotional cries take over sound policy.

Without mentioning the promise of farm loan waivers, which the opposition Congress is pitching for, the minister said "sloganised policies" never help the larger interest of the economy and it is the country's aspirations which will receive a setback in the process.

...
Tags: arun jaitley, grand alliance, pm modi, 2019 lok sabha polls
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kavita Devi: WWE history maker, mother and role model for Indian women

Kavita kick-started her professional wrestling journey, training under the guidance of The Great Khali before clearing WWE’s first open tryout in Dubai last year. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Playing Fortnite? Be careful as the game allows hackers steal your data

If exploited, the vulnerability would have given an attacker full access to a user’s account and their personal information as well as enabling them to purchase virtual in-game currency using the victim’s payment card details.
 

Game on: 4 smartphones with cooling tech

The major feature that makes these phones apt for gaming is the specific cooling technology they pack for extended gaming hours.
 

Make any speaker smart with Amazon’s Alexa and Rs 2,999

Echo Input is just 12.5mm thick – less than a deck of cards – and blends easily into every room. You can use the Alexa app (available for free for Android and iOS devices) to easily connect Echo Input to your speakers.
 

Laurel and Hardy to return soon

Evergreen comedians Laurel and Hardy. (Photo: ANI)
 

Trump taps 3 Indian-American experts for key admin posts

So far, Trump has appointed more than three dozen Indian-Americans in key positions (Photo: File).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Want decent burial, say families as bodies pulled out of mine ‘fall apart’

'The body will be extracted under the supervision of doctors,' said a Navy spokesperson in a tweet. (Photo: AP | File)

UP woman's body removed from funeral pyre for autopsy; husband charged

The incident took place at Godhna village in the district Wednesday evening, police said. (Representational image)

Dense fog over Delhi; several flights on hold, trains delayed

Ten trains to the national capital were also running late on Friday due to fog and low visibility. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

BJP submits details about 'Save Democracy Rally' to WB govt

BJP's state vice president Jay Prakash Majumdar went to the West Bengal secretariat and submitted the letter which mentioned about holding four yatras in the state. (Representational Image)

Rajasthan: Villagers claim receiving condoms in reply to RTI query

Villagers named Manohar Lal and Vikas Chaudhari had filed an RTI application to Gram Panchayat Chhani Bari, Hanumangarh district, demanding record of development work done in the area in the last five years. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham