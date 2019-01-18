search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala High Court scraps Karat Razack’s election from Koduvally constituency

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 18, 2019, 12:58 am IST
Updated Jan 18, 2019, 12:58 am IST
The court, however, rejected the demand to declare the UDF candidate as the winner from the constituency.
Karat Razack
 Karat Razack

Kochi: The High Court on Thursday nullified the election of Karat Razack from Koduvally constituency as an independent candidate supported by the Left Democratic Front on the ground that he had defamed his opponent M.A. Rassak of the United Democratic Front personally during the election campaign in 2016. 

The court, however, rejected the demand to declare the UDF candidate as the winner from the constituency. The court quashed the election on a petition by K.P. Mohammad and Muhammad Kunji, two natives of Koduvally.

 

In a separate order, the single bench has frozen the implementation of the order for 30 days to enable Razack to file an appeal before the Supreme Court. He will be able to attend the Assembly session during the period but is not entitled to any benefits as an MLA.

In November last year, the High Court had disqualified K.M. Shaji representing Azheekod in an election-related case. Shaji has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the verdict.

The main charge against Razack is that he had raked up a baseless financial irregularity case against his opponent to defame him.

The court upheld the argument that the campaign unleashed by the LDF against M.A. Rassak amounted to personal defamation. According to the petitioners, the LDF unearthed a non-existent case against the UDF candidate. A case had been filed against M.A. Rassak when he was a ward councillor alleging a fraud of Rs 20,000. 

The case was settled later as he was not found guilty. The petitioners alleged that Karat Razack and his supporters traced the then complainant and took a video portraying the UDF candidate as a swindler on the basis of the old incident. The video was widely circulated in the constituency. The complainants pointed out that the campaign was conducted from the vehicle registered in the police station on behalf of the LDF election committee. The High Court and the Supreme Court had earlier rejected the pleas by Karat Razack against considering the election petition.  

...
Tags: karat razack, koduvally constituency, kerala high court
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kavita Devi: WWE history maker, mother and role model for Indian women

Kavita kick-started her professional wrestling journey, training under the guidance of The Great Khali before clearing WWE’s first open tryout in Dubai last year. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Playing Fortnite? Be careful as the game allows hackers steal your data

If exploited, the vulnerability would have given an attacker full access to a user’s account and their personal information as well as enabling them to purchase virtual in-game currency using the victim’s payment card details.
 

Game on: 4 smartphones with cooling tech

The major feature that makes these phones apt for gaming is the specific cooling technology they pack for extended gaming hours.
 

Make any speaker smart with Amazon’s Alexa and Rs 2,999

Echo Input is just 12.5mm thick – less than a deck of cards – and blends easily into every room. You can use the Alexa app (available for free for Android and iOS devices) to easily connect Echo Input to your speakers.
 

Laurel and Hardy to return soon

Evergreen comedians Laurel and Hardy. (Photo: ANI)
 

Trump taps 3 Indian-American experts for key admin posts

So far, Trump has appointed more than three dozen Indian-Americans in key positions (Photo: File).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana Govt to build new law chambers for HC advocates

Telangana government

My son is dead because caste: Rohith Vemula’s mother

Rohith Vemula

Travel firms cash in on Sankranti festival rush to Andhra Pradesh

People living in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana state visit their native places in Andhra Pradesh without fail every Sankranti. Buses are the usual mode of transport.

Activists laud verdict; Maharashtra government cautious

Supreme Court

Sports authority director among 6 arrested by CBI in ‘corruption’ case

The CBI officials reached the SAI headquarters at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium around 5 pm and sealed the entire premises. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham