search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

K’taka Congress moves MLAs to resort to prevent 'poaching by BJP'; 4 missing

PTI/ANI
Published Jan 18, 2019, 8:41 pm IST
Updated Jan 18, 2019, 8:41 pm IST
The stay at the resort would probably be a one-day affair, as 'a show of strength', Congress leader said.
Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy said, 'We are working together well. Let us work. We are all going to Eagleton resort.' (Photo:Twitter | ANI)
 Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy said, 'We are working together well. Let us work. We are all going to Eagleton resort.' (Photo:Twitter | ANI)

Bengaluru: Four Karnataka Congress MLAs on Friday abstained from a meeting of the Legislature Party in which the party decided to move rest of the 76 legislators to a resort to prevent poaching.

The meeting was convened by the party to assess whether its flock was intact amid speculation that some of the MLAs had switched over to the BJP.

 

The party, which had threatened to invoke anti-defection law against those absenting themselves, decided to issue show cause notices to those who did not make to the meeting.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah, who chaired the CLP meeting said: "76 MLAs were present physically. I will send notice to absentees and seek an explanation. Then I will speak to the high command."

Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy said, "We are working together well. Let us work. We are all going to Eagleton resort."

The stay at the resort would probably be a one-day affair, as "a show of strength", Reddy said, adding "We will also have discussion on upcoming parliamentary elections."

Siddaramaiah alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and central ministers were involved in the "process of destabilizing" the JDS-Congress coalition government in Karnataka.

"They approached our MLAs with huge offers of Rs 50-70 crores. I have proof. How come a chowkidar (guard) has so much money?" asked Siddaramaiah, apparently referring to the Prime Minister who calls himself a "chowkidar".

The Congress, which shares power with JD(S), has 80 MLAs in the 224-member Assembly, including the Speaker. Accordingly, 79 MLAs were expected to attend the CLP meeting held under the supervision of central leaders K C Venugopal and Mallikarjun Kharge.

Those absent were Nagendra B, Ramesh Jarakiholi, Umesh Jadhav and Mahesh Kumtalli, the party sources said.

Ramesh Jarkiholi, who was dropped as minister in the recent cabinet rejig, is said to be extremely unhappy over it.

Siddaramaiah said Jadhav had written saying he would not be able to attend the meet as he was unwell, while Nagendra had spoken to AICC general secretary K C Venugopal conveying his inability to attend because of a court case.

The other two MLAs had not communicated anything, he said.

...
Tags: congress legislature party meet, congress mlas, congress- jd(s) alliance
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The trendy Australian ascetic at Kumbh

The latest attraction at Kumbh Mela, Australian ascetic-Sharabhang Giri. (Photo: ANI)
 

Rihanna in talks with Luxury leader LVMH to launch a fashion brand

LVMH has previously also lauched Fenty Beauty, which was developed with Rihanna via their Kendo “brand incubator”. (Photo: File)
 

Kavita Devi: WWE history maker, mother and role model for Indian women

Kavita kick-started her professional wrestling journey, training under the guidance of The Great Khali before clearing WWE’s first open tryout in Dubai last year. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Playing Fortnite? Be careful as the game allows hackers steal your data

If exploited, the vulnerability would have given an attacker full access to a user’s account and their personal information as well as enabling them to purchase virtual in-game currency using the victim’s payment card details.
 

Game on: 4 smartphones with cooling tech

The major feature that makes these phones apt for gaming is the specific cooling technology they pack for extended gaming hours.
 

Make any speaker smart with Amazon’s Alexa and Rs 2,999

Echo Input is just 12.5mm thick – less than a deck of cards – and blends easily into every room. You can use the Alexa app (available for free for Android and iOS devices) to easily connect Echo Input to your speakers.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Don’t wish to settle in Delhi, it has become gas chamber’ says SC judge

Justice Mishra cited an example to explain the problem of traffic, saying he was stuck in traffic on Friday morning and could have missed the swearing-in of two judges at the apex court. (Photo: File | ANI)

‘Dassault laughing all the way to bank’: P Chidambaram takes dig on Rafale deal

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said government did not buy 90 more aircraft needed by Air Force and paid Rs 186 crore more to Dassault for 13 India-specific enhancements in the MMRCA. (Photo: ANI)

4 K'taka Congress MLAs 'missing' from crucial meet amid defection rumours

Ahead of the meeting, the Congress MLAs were warned that those abstaining will be expelled from the party under anti-defection law. (Photo: ANI)

Lok Sabha polls schedule likely to be announced in March first week: report

The Election Commission is in the process of deciding the number of phases and the months in which polling would be held, report said. (Photo: File)

'Unstable govt likely after 2019 Lok Sabha polls': Union Minister Jayant Sinha

Jayant Sinha's remarks come in the backdrop of the setback the ruling BJP suffered in Assembly elections in three Hindi heartland states recently. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham