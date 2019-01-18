search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Can Dhoni steer India through? (Photo: AFP) LIVE| Aus vs Ind 3rd ODI: Richardson removes Virat Kohli; eyes on Dhoni, Jadhav
 
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP not responsible for 'confusion' in Cong-JD(S) coalition, says Yeddyurappa

PTI
Published Jan 18, 2019, 2:01 pm IST
Updated Jan 18, 2019, 2:01 pm IST
Yeddyurappa said the allegations that BJP was trying to poach Congress MLAs were 'far from the truth'.
Asked about shifting the state BJP MLAs from a hotel to a resort in Gurugram, Haryana, Yeddyurappa said, 'All these are speculation; there is no truth in it. All of them will come back tomorrow.' (Photo: File)
 Asked about shifting the state BJP MLAs from a hotel to a resort in Gurugram, Haryana, Yeddyurappa said, 'All these are speculation; there is no truth in it. All of them will come back tomorrow.' (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Ahead of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting here, Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa on Friday said it was the Grand Old Party's responsibility to keep its flock together and his party had nothing to do with the "confusion" in the ruling coalition in the southern state.

He also said the allegations that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to poach Congress MLAs were "far from the truth". "It is far from the truth that we are causing confusion in the Congress-JD(S) coalition. We 104 people (BJP MLAs) are together and one. Our only intention is to win 20 Lok Sabha seats (in Karnataka) and we are making preparations for it," Yeddyurappa said.

 

Speaking to reporters here, the former Karnataka chief minister said, "Unnecessarily...(allegations are being levelled against the BJP), what do we have to do with their CLP meeting? It is their responsibility to keep their flock together, if they (MLAs) have gone away. Our responsibility is to keep our 104 MLAs together."

Asked about shifting the state BJP MLAs from a hotel to a resort in Gurugram, Haryana, Yeddyurappa said, "All these are speculation; there is no truth in it. All of them will come back tomorrow."

The CLP meet is scheduled at 3.30 pm on Friday at the Vidhana Soudha, the state secretariat, here. It is expected to be a show of strength for the Congress, in a counter to the BJP's alleged toppling bid which the ruling coalition has said has turned out to be a "flop".

In a notice issued to the Congress MLAs, CLP leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah warned that their absence at Friday's meeting would be viewed "seriously" and action would be initiated under the Anti-Defection Law.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said all the Congress MLAs will attend the meeting.

He said, "...all of them will come for the meeting, they have spoken to us, we will discuss at the meeting."

Stating that the agenda of the CLP was yet to be decided, Parameshwara said two-three issues like the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and the political developments in the state will be discussed.

Hitting out at Yeddyurappa, the Congress leader said, "Let him take care of his party MLAs, whom they have kept in Gurugram. Let him not worry about our MLAs."

"The BJP and its leaders had tried to lure our MLAs. They are still trying it. We have been saying that it will not be successful, but he (Yeddyurappa) has too much desire...but stooping to this level was not necessary," he added.

Attacking Congress leaders for blaming the BJP for the political turmoil in the state, Yeddyurappa had on Thursday said "the true colours" of the Congress would be revealed at its legislature party meeting on Friday.

...
Tags: congress legislature party, bs yeddyurappa, karanataka assembly, congress-jd(s) alliance, g parameshwara
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kavita Devi: WWE history maker, mother and role model for Indian women

Kavita kick-started her professional wrestling journey, training under the guidance of The Great Khali before clearing WWE’s first open tryout in Dubai last year. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Playing Fortnite? Be careful as the game allows hackers steal your data

If exploited, the vulnerability would have given an attacker full access to a user’s account and their personal information as well as enabling them to purchase virtual in-game currency using the victim’s payment card details.
 

Game on: 4 smartphones with cooling tech

The major feature that makes these phones apt for gaming is the specific cooling technology they pack for extended gaming hours.
 

Make any speaker smart with Amazon’s Alexa and Rs 2,999

Echo Input is just 12.5mm thick – less than a deck of cards – and blends easily into every room. You can use the Alexa app (available for free for Android and iOS devices) to easily connect Echo Input to your speakers.
 

Laurel and Hardy to return soon

Evergreen comedians Laurel and Hardy. (Photo: ANI)
 

Trump taps 3 Indian-American experts for key admin posts

So far, Trump has appointed more than three dozen Indian-Americans in key positions (Photo: File).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka gamble: Congress, BJP spar on Amit Shah's swine flu

Amit Shah was admitted to New Delhi's AIIMS on Wednesday due to a swine flu infection. (Photo: File)

2 Kerala women, who entered Sabarimala, to get 24x7 security: SC

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices L N Rao and Dinesh Maheshwari said it was only going into the aspect of security to the two women and would not like to entertain any other prayer. (Photo: File)

Alliance with BSP, RLD final; seat-sharing no problem: Akhilesh Yadav

He, however, ducked the question as to who would be his choice as the next prime minister. (Photo: File)

Rahul Gandhi, like Aurangzeb, last emperor of his sultanate: BJP leader

The Congress won 99 of the remaining 199 Rajasthan assembly seats where elections were held last month. (Photo: File)

No war, but soldiers are dying on borders: Mohan Bhagwat

'If we want our country to reach the top, then we all should learn to sacrifice,' Bhagwat said. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham