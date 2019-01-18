Bengaluru man untraceable in Oman since December 10

Bengaluru: A 30-year-old NRI residing in Muscat in the Sultanate of Oman has been missing since December 10, 2018.

Deepak R.P.’s inconsolable mother Manjula V. (50) recalls the last call he made to her. He had reportedly told her, “Mummy! Did my sister eat her food. Make sure she takes her medicines on time. I miss you and her a lot. I am trying to save money so that I could buy a home for you two.”

Deepak, a resident of Vijaynagar was working as a buyer at Mars International Hypermarket in Muscat for last six years. The sole breadwinner of the family, he had visited them three months ago to celebrate the birthday of his 35-year-old sister, who is autistic and specially abled. Little did the family know what was in store for them.

Deepak R.P with his family

Manjula told Deccan Chronicle, “I received a call from Deepak on December 10. He had told me that he was going to another city near Muscat and will be back in two days. However I didn’t hear from him since then. I soon grew anxious and began calling him frantically, but his mobile phone was switched off.”

She further said,”I tried to tell myself that all was well and Deepak would call back and kept praying to god. My son used to call me four to five times every day. But, when the days passed and a week got over I went to Mahila Sangha, who accompanied and helped me file a missing complaint at Indian Embassy in Vikas Soudha on December 18.”

Ever since Manjula, along With her daughter, have been making rounds of Police Commissioner’s office to know about the whereabouts of Deepak.

When asked whether she heard from the company where Deepak used to work, she said, “The officials from Mass International Hypermarket told me that my son last reported to work in December 7 and since then he has not been coming. They told me that they were also trying to trace him, but there is no news about him.”

On December 20, Miss Manjula met Additional Commissioner of police B.K. Singh and handed over a complaint in this connection, which was forwarded to Ministry of External Affairs In Delhi.

According to Manjula, she received a reply from an External Affairs Ministry official that they have sent a complaint to Oman in Dubai and awaiting their reply. However, more than a month later the family has no news about Deepak.