Nation, Current Affairs

Are BJP MLAs studying drought in Haryana resort?: Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 18, 2019, 1:23 am IST
Updated Jan 18, 2019, 2:42 am IST
Mr Kumaraswamy said neither the Congress, nor JD(S) had ever said that they would poach BJP MLAs. 
Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy
 Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: Soon after Operation Kamala fizzled out, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy made use of the opportunity to take a jibe at the opposition BJP wondering if their legislators were studying the drought in Karnataka at a resort in Haryana?

Speaking to reporters after administering the oath of office to seven newly appointed parliamentary secretaries here on Thursday, Mr Kumaraswamy said that BJP leaders, who were day dreaming of ‘some revolution’ after Sankranti, were disillusioned now. “When I went to Singapore to celebrate New Year with my family, BJP leaders criticised me saying I was on a foreign jaunt when the state was reeling under drought. Now, for the last five days, they are camping in a Haryana resort. Are they studying drought?” he hit back. “During the last few days, the media has been saying that many Congress MLAs will be joining the BJP. There were photographs of some Congress legislators with BJP leaders too. Now, Mr Yeddyurappa is blaming the JD(S) and Congress for trying to lure BJP MLAs. We did not blame anyone, we have kept our MLAs safe. Why is there a need for the BJP to lock up their MLAs in a resort? Have differences emerged between BJP leaders and legislators?'' he wondered. Remarking that resort politics has become the order of the day, Mr Kumaraswamy said neither the Congress, nor JD(S) had ever said that they would poach BJP MLAs. 

 

...
Tags: operation kamala, chief minister h. d. kumaraswamy
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




