search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Ahead of CLP meet, Congress leaders say no threat to coalition govt in K'taka

PTI
Published Jan 18, 2019, 3:30 pm IST
Updated Jan 18, 2019, 3:30 pm IST
The CLP meet is scheduled at 3.30 pm on Friday at the Vidhana Soudha, the state secretariat.
'All are in contact, you cannot say that any one person is not in contact...you (media) had listed out the names of those who may switch from the party. Most of them have come, the others will also come,' Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief Dinesh Gundu Rao said. (Photo: File)
 'All are in contact, you cannot say that any one person is not in contact...you (media) had listed out the names of those who may switch from the party. Most of them have come, the others will also come,' Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief Dinesh Gundu Rao said. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Senior Congress leaders in Karnataka asserted on Friday that there was no threat to the coalition government in the southern state, while hitting out at the BJP for making "futile attempts" to destabilise it, saying the saffron party's conspiracy had been "exposed".

"All are in contact, you cannot say that any one person is not in contact...you (media) had listed out the names of those who may switch from the party. Most of them have come, the others will also come," Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief Dinesh Gundu Rao said.

 

Speaking to reporters here ahead of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, he said, "Let whatever happen, there is no threat to this government. It will complete five years. The BJP is making futile attempts to destabilise the government."

Pointing out that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had confined all of its MLAs in the state to a hotel at Gurgaon in Haryana, Rao said he felt "pity" for them.

"There is no threat to this government... whatever they may try to do, the government cannot be toppled. The BJP's conspiracy has been exposed. Wait and watch what will happen in the days to come," he added.

The CLP meet is scheduled at 3.30 pm on Friday at the Vidhana Soudha, the state secretariat, here.

It is expected to be a show of strength for the Congress, in a counter to the BJP's alleged toppling bid, which the ruling coalition has said has turned out to be a "flop".

KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre said the party leaders were in touch with all the legislators and they had said they would attend the CLP, "where everything will be cleared". Khandre said he had spoken to Umesh Jadhav (the Chincholi MLA), who had allegedly planned to switch to the BJP.

"He (Jadhav) has told me that he will remain in the Congress...I have trust in him," he added.

Both Rao and Khandre, however, evaded a direct response to a question about Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, who has allegedly made up his mind to join the BJP, miffed with the Congress on being dropped from the ministry during a recent cabinet rejig.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy met Congress general secretary in-charge of Karnataka K C Venugopal here and held discussions on the ongoing developments.

"They (BJP leaders) will keep continuing with their 'Operation Kamala' (lotus). I am not bothered about it. It is (state BJP chief) Yeddyurappa's duty," Kumaraswamy told reporters.

Stating that he would not be available for two days and that he had a packed schedule, including a visit to Kolkata and personal programmes, the chief minister said he met Venugopal as he would not be able to meet him for two days.

...
Tags: congress-jd(s) alliance, dinesh gundu rao, congress legislature party, h d kumaraswamy, bs yeddyurappa
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kavita Devi: WWE history maker, mother and role model for Indian women

Kavita kick-started her professional wrestling journey, training under the guidance of The Great Khali before clearing WWE’s first open tryout in Dubai last year. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Playing Fortnite? Be careful as the game allows hackers steal your data

If exploited, the vulnerability would have given an attacker full access to a user’s account and their personal information as well as enabling them to purchase virtual in-game currency using the victim’s payment card details.
 

Game on: 4 smartphones with cooling tech

The major feature that makes these phones apt for gaming is the specific cooling technology they pack for extended gaming hours.
 

Make any speaker smart with Amazon’s Alexa and Rs 2,999

Echo Input is just 12.5mm thick – less than a deck of cards – and blends easily into every room. You can use the Alexa app (available for free for Android and iOS devices) to easily connect Echo Input to your speakers.
 

Laurel and Hardy to return soon

Evergreen comedians Laurel and Hardy. (Photo: ANI)
 

Trump taps 3 Indian-American experts for key admin posts

So far, Trump has appointed more than three dozen Indian-Americans in key positions (Photo: File).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

No alliance with Cong, AAP to contest all LS seats in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi

Rai said the decision came in the wake of the recent statements of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit, opposing an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

PM's pre-poll handouts to cost billions, breach fiscal targets: Report

PM Modi remains the front-runner for the general election, according to opinion polls, but his once-invincible image has been dealt a heavy blow. (Photo: File)

Congress asks ‘upset’ MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi to attend 'headcount' meet

Talking about the CLP meeting, G Parameshwara said upcoming Lok Sabha elections and other issues like present political scenario in Karnataka will be discussed in the meeting. (Photo: File)

BJP not responsible for 'confusion' in Cong-JD(S) coalition, says Yeddyurappa

Asked about shifting the state BJP MLAs from a hotel to a resort in Gurugram, Haryana, Yeddyurappa said, 'All these are speculation; there is no truth in it. All of them will come back tomorrow.' (Photo: File)

Karnataka gamble: Congress, BJP spar on Amit Shah's swine flu

Amit Shah was admitted to New Delhi's AIIMS on Wednesday due to a swine flu infection. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham